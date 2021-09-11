NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 12,2021

The first week of the NFL season is upon us and now comes the biggest gameday of all on Sunday. 14 of the 16 scheduled NFL games take place on this day. Have a look at the schedule below.
NFL Week 1 Schedule - September 12, 2021
Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn
Game: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, & Sherree Burruss
Game: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale
Game: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin
Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & A.J. Ross
Game: Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh
Game: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET
Announcers: Tom McCarthy and Aaron Taylor
Game: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team
TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Game: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson
Game: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins
Game: Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi
Game: Denver Broncos at New York Giants
TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake
Game: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya
