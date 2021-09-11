NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 12,2021

The first week of the NFL season is upon us and now comes the biggest gameday of all on Sunday. 14 of the 16 scheduled NFL games take place on this day. Have a look at the schedule below.

NFL Week 1 Schedule - September 12, 2021

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, & Pam Oliver

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, & Evan Washburn

Game: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, & Sherree Burruss

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, & Jennifer Hale

Game: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, & Laura Okmin

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, & A.J. Ross

Game: Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: FOX 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Sara Walsh

Game: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m. ET

Announcers: Tom McCarthy and Aaron Taylor

Game: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: CBS 1 p.m.

Announcers: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely

Game: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson

Game: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: CBS 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, & Melanie Collins

Game: Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, & Tom Rinaldi

Game: Denver Broncos at New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: FOX 4:25 p.m. ET

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, & Shannon Spake

Game: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: NBC 8:20 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, & Michele Tafoya

