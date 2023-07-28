NFL Injury Report 2023: Joe Burrow, Jalen Ramsey headline latest setbacks for teams during training camp

The NFL training camp is underway for all teams as players gear up for the upcoming season which is set to begin in September. As seen every year, players have begun to get hurt in the training camp, and fans have also started to panic about their team's players getting hurt.
Although some players were injured prior to the beginning of the training camp, others sustained injuries while they were there. This article will focus on the players that have been sidelined due to injuries sustained during camp.
NFL Injury Report: List of players sidelined
These players have suffered injuries in the training camp so far:
- Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals: Calf strain
- Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins: Knee
- Garrett Wilson - New York Jets: Ankle
- Kadarius Toney - Kansas City Chiefs: Knee
- C.J. Gardner Johnson - Detroit Lions: Knee
- Matthew Adams - Cleveland Browns - Calf muscle
- Trai Tuner - New Orleans Saints - Quadriceps
When will Joe Burrow return from injury?
Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain and as per his head coach Zac Taylor, the quarterback will be sidelined for several weeks. His status for Week 1 is unknown, and it is a major letdown for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are Super Bowl contenders.
When will Jalen Ramsey return from injury?
Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury and had a successful surgery. He is expected to stay out till December, but he will be available to make an impact for the Miami Dolphins if they are able to reach the playoffs.
When will Kadarius Toney return from injury?
Kadarius Toney also suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp and had surgery to clean up some cartilage in his knee. He has avoided a long-term injury and could be available to play in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.