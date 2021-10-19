NFL injury report: 5 Notable injuries from Week 6 

Injuries to star players have been a common theme at the start of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

While injuries are part of the game, a franchise player getting injured could send the team they play for into a downward spiral.

Here are five notable injuries from Week 6.

NFL Injury Report: Most notable injuries in Week 6

#1 - Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a successful season with Dak Prescott at quarterback. He could be on pace to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors if he successfully leads his team to the playoffs.

They are currently 5-1 and atop the NFC East standings.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN The scene as Dak Prescott was assisted to the #Cowboys locker room by Ezekiel Elliott with what team describes as a right calf injury. Timely bye week next for team. Quarterback to be further evaluated tomorrow. The scene as Dak Prescott was assisted to the #Cowboys locker room by Ezekiel Elliott with what team describes as a right calf injury. Timely bye week next for team. Quarterback to be further evaluated tomorrow. https://t.co/f1yvpTBu02

The Cowboys beat the Patriots with a walk-off touchdown in their most recent game, but the victory had its shine taken off due to an injury scare.

Dak Prescott injured his calf on the game's final play, a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Prescott left the stadium in a walking boot and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

After losing Prescott to a season-ending foot fracture last season, the Cowboys will be holding their collective breath for a good outcome.

#2 - Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The unfortunate news of an injury has the Browns camp concerned. Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a couple of weeks, and the damage was further aggravated when he was sacked by JJ Watt of the Arizona Cardinals.

Baker is expected to play with the injury this Thursday, but to what extent and how well he will play remains to be known. He is currently only 63.3% accurate with his throws, his career-low, and this injury might be the reason for that.

With an upcoming bye week, the Browns will need to keep Mayfield healthy to remain relevant in the AFC North.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

As mentioned above, the Browns can't seem to stay healthy. Odell Beckham Jr. has had a string of bad luck when it comes to getting injured. He had just returned in Week 3 after tearing his ACL last season.

The wide receiver is out with a shoulder injury he sustained after taking a big shot in Sunday's game. The hope is that this shoulder injury will be a minor one, allowing one of the Browns' most important offensive weapons to return to the field.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Nick Chubb (calf)

Kareem Hunt (calf)

Jarvin Landry (knee)

Jedrick Wills (ankle)

Jack Conklin (knee)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle)Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr., JC Tretter & Denzel Ward have also been banged up. #Browns injuries:Baker Mayfield (shoulder)Nick Chubb (calf)Kareem Hunt (calf)Jarvin Landry (knee)Jedrick Wills (ankle)Jack Conklin (knee)Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle)Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham Jr., JC Tretter & Denzel Ward have also been banged up. #Browns injuries:Baker Mayfield (shoulder)

On top of OBJ's shoulder injury, Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will likely be placed on IR and miss multiple weeks.

#4 - Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

The New York Giants are another team that has been decimated by injuries. Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton were all sidelined due to injuries in last week's game.

Kadarius Toney, the rookie wide receiver who had been playing lights out, injured his ankle and could miss some time.

Toney is currently one of the only dependable offensive weapons the Giants can depend on, but the ankle injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams will keep him sidelined.

Toney, along with the rest of the playmakers the Giants once had at their disposal, may now have to watch the team struggle even more.

#5 - Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team will have to make do without their starting running back. Antonio Gibson was already on the injury report for Week 6 due to a shin injury.

The shin injury was the reasoning behind Gibson needing to be sidelined during Sunday's game. After just ten carries, the running back was taken out of the game before risking further injury.

The WFT will now look to J.D. McKissic to handle the majority of the carries so that Gibson can get some much-needed recovery time.

