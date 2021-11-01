NFL Injury Report: 5 notable injuries from Week 8 ft. Rob Gronkowski, Derrick Henry, and more

Week 8 games have nearly all finished, and there is another slew of injury news that needs to be reported. Some injuries are more serious than others, indicating some of the top talent being done for the season.

This is disconcerting news for fantasy owners and fans alike, as injuries are always the worst part of the game of football.

Here are five notable injuries from Week 8.

NFL Injury Report: Which injury will have the most impact?

#1 - Derrick Henry

The NFL world was shocked to hear that star running back Derrick Henry had suffered a leg injury during the Titans and Colts game that took place on Sunday.

Now that further testing has taken place, the indication is that Henry has suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, which will take about 8 weeks to recover from. That effectively takes Henry out of the rest of the regular season.

Should the Titans make the playoffs, Henry may be able to play in the first playoff game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time. The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time.

It is also being reported that Adrian Peterson is now being called upon to work out for the Titans. This would be a huge signing for the Titans in replacing Henry.

#2 - Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski has missed the past four weeks due to a lingering rib injury that he has been dealing with. Unfortunately, he returned to the field on Sunday but was quickly taken out due to back spasms.

The back spasms may be connected to the already injured ribs, but either way, Gronkowski should not have been in the game, to begin with. It's a poor coaching situation that Bruce Arians will now have to deal with.

Now the Bucs will be without one of their best players for even longer.

#3 - Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston was brought down on his leg in an awkward manner during the Saints game against the Bucs. Further testing indicates that Winston potentially suffered a torn ACL and damage to his MCL.

A serious knee injury would remove Winston for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Saints won the game, but at the cost of their starting quarterback.

#4 - Jack Conklin

More injury news has plagued the already thin Cleveland Browns. Now their All-Pro starting right tackle, Jack Conklin, left the game on Sunday after an apparent elbow injury.

Further testing showed that Conklin had dislocated his elbow.

An MRI is taking place to determine the full extent of the damage, but it does not sound like a good situation for Conklin.

#5 - James Robinson

On top of the Jacksonville Jaguars being dismantled by the Seattle Seahawks, starting running back James Robinson suffered a bruised heel during the game. Further reports have indicated that Robinson was not seriously hurt, but is now day-to-day.

His status for Sunday's game against Buffalo is up in the air. Bad news for the already 1-6 Jaguars.

