Bills vs Texans: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Bills started the season slightly after dropping a game to the now 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers but have quickly rounded into mid-season form. The Bills eviscerated the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team by a combined score of 78-21. Will the Bills overlook the Texans in anticipation of the Chiefs next week, or will the Bills keep rolling?

After a 1-0 start, the Texans are slipping into their preseason expectations, albeit in a different way than many expected. The Texans started 1-0, but after the injury to Tyrod Taylor, rookie Davis Mills is on deck to learn his first NFL lessons. Is the quarterback from Stanford a quick learner? He will need to be if he wants to win the game against the hottest team in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans injury report

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are one of the few teams in the NFL with every important player fully healthy. Of course, there are some minor injuries to depth pieces, but for the most part, the teams don't get much healthier than the Bills in 2021. They will look to avoid any significant injuries against the Texans this week.

Houston Texans

According to CBS Sports, the Texans have a breadth of injury issues. Ross Blacklock is dealing with an illness and is questionable. Danny Amendola is questionable with a thigh injury. Additionally, this will be another week without starting kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Fairbairn was expected to be back for this game, but that likely won't be the case. Taylor, meanwhile, will be out until Week 6. He's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans starting lineups

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Devin Singletary | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Dawson Knox | OL - Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds, AJ Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

Houston Texans

QB - Davis Mills | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Marcus Cannon

DL - Whitney Mercilus, Maleik Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jordan Jenkins | LB - Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Joe Thomas | CB - Vernon Hargreaves III, Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King II | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

