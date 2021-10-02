Chiefs vs Eagles: Starting lineup and injury report - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

Are we in an alternate universe? The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 and in last place in the AFC West after two uncharacteristic losses to the Ravens and Chargers in back-to-back weeks. Will the Chiefs start to snowball with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as well?

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off as rough of a primetime performance as one could have against a division rival. The Eagles lost on Monday Night Football by 20 points, with the Cowboys leaving a touchdown on the table. Can the Eagles bounce back against a wounded Chiefs team?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are under .500 right now, and the team in red can't blame injuries for it. Aside from Frank Clark, Charvarious Ward, and Orlando Brown, the Chiefs are completely healthy in the most important spots. All three players are questionable for Sunday's game, so expect at least one to be able to play. Lastly, Andy Reid is expected to coach after a health scare sent him to the hospital earlier this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

According to CBS Sports, Jordan Mailata is the only starter who may not play against the Chiefs. Additionally, Brandon Graham is still on the injured reserve. Aside from those two players, the Eagles are healthy in the most important roles on the team. There are some injuries to depth pieces, but the team is healthy.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles starting lineups

Kansas City Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes | RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire | WR - Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson | TE - Travis Kelce | OL - Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Lucas Niang

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

DL - Chris Jones, Jarran Reed, Derrick Nnadi, Frank Clark | LB - Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens | CB - Charvarius Ward, L'Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes | S - Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorenson | K - Harrison Butker | P - Tommy Townsend

Philadelphia Eagles

Also Read

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson

DL - Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett | LB - Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliot | P - Arryn Siposs

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far