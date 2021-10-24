×
Panthers vs Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Preview

The Carolina Panthers are amid a skid after starting 3-0. Now, at 3-3, the team's back is against the wall to keep their heads above water. Luckily, they have a fairly easy opponent in Week 7.

The New York Giants are in for another lost season. Daniel Jones has not been the savior the team wanted and they are starting to look to the future. However, Jones is still a starter and has a chance to win over someone in the NFL to lengthen his career when his time with the Giants draws to a close.

How will the health of both teams affect the game? Who's hurt for the Panthers and Giants?

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants injury report

Carolina Panthers

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Pat ElfleinCHamstringQuestionable
Christian McCafferyRBHamstringOut
Jaycee HornCBFootOut
Stephon GilmoreCBQuadricepsQuestionable
Terrace Marshall JrWRConcussionOut
Shaq ThompsonOLBFootOut

The biggest name on the injury report is Christian McCaffery. When healthy, the Panthers have an offense. When hurt, Panthers fans will agree that the team struggles to move the ball.

Stephon Gilmore and Jaycee Horn are among the other injured stars on the list. Without their two top cornerbacks unavailable, the Giants may be able to move the ball through the air more than expected.

New York Giants

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Saquon BarkleyRBAnkleOut
Kenny GolladayWRKneeOut
Evan EngramTECalfQuestionable
Sterling ShepardWRHamstringQuestionable
John RossWRHamstringQuestionable
Blake MartinezILBKnee - ACLOut

The New York Giants have a lot of problems on offense, according to CBS Sports. Between Saquon Barley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and John Ross, the Giants could be without almost all of their offensive starters in this game. However, their defense is perfectly healthy.

Let’s talk @saquon and why his absence could be a *good* thing for the @Giants You heard me. Actually, it’s a former #Giants running back with a positive spin on sitting Saquon. Welcome to the show @RashadJennings 🔥@FDSportsbook @FanDuel #FanDuel #nfl #NewYork @MoreWaysToWinTV https://t.co/qqF1k9haTO

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants starting lineup

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Chuba Hubbard | WR - DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Shi Smith | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Dennis Daley, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton

The Giants & Carolina Panthers both required rebuilds after Dave Gettleman used a top 10 draft pick on a running back as the teams’ GM in back to back years. Christian McCaffrey & Saquon Barkley are talented. They’re also out Sunday and (recently) often: nydailynews.com/sports/footbal… https://t.co/oOlntOxxRq

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Julian Stanford, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, AJ Bouye, CJ Henderson | S - Sean Chandler, Jeremy Chinn | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Ryan Winslow

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Devontae Booker | WR - Darius Slayton, Dante Pettis, John Ross | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

Also Read

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Zimines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Darnay Holmes | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
