Panthers vs Giants: Injury report and starting lineup - October 24 | NFL Week 7

The Carolina Panthers are amid a skid after starting 3-0. Now, at 3-3, the team's back is against the wall to keep their heads above water. Luckily, they have a fairly easy opponent in Week 7.
The New York Giants are in for another lost season. Daniel Jones has not been the savior the team wanted and they are starting to look to the future. However, Jones is still a starter and has a chance to win over someone in the NFL to lengthen his career when his time with the Giants draws to a close.
How will the health of both teams affect the game? Who's hurt for the Panthers and Giants?
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants injury report
Carolina Panthers
The biggest name on the injury report is Christian McCaffery. When healthy, the Panthers have an offense. When hurt, Panthers fans will agree that the team struggles to move the ball.
Stephon Gilmore and Jaycee Horn are among the other injured stars on the list. Without their two top cornerbacks unavailable, the Giants may be able to move the ball through the air more than expected.
New York Giants
The New York Giants have a lot of problems on offense, according to CBS Sports. Between Saquon Barley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and John Ross, the Giants could be without almost all of their offensive starters in this game. However, their defense is perfectly healthy.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants starting lineup
Carolina Panthers
QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Chuba Hubbard | WR - DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Shi Smith | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Dennis Daley, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton
DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Julian Stanford, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, AJ Bouye, CJ Henderson | S - Sean Chandler, Jeremy Chinn | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Ryan Winslow
New York Giants
QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Devontae Booker | WR - Darius Slayton, Dante Pettis, John Ross | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder
DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Zimines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Darnay Holmes | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon