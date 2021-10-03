Is Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown playing tonight vs. the Patriots

It would be an understatement to say that Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown are important pieces to the engine that is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. So far this season, they have collectively totalled 22 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns.

That percentage of production would be difficult to reproduce if missed, even with skilled receivers such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Gronkowski came off of a severe rib injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams and Antonio Brown, missed last week's game after testing positive for COVID-19 the week prior. The question is, will these two key cogs play tonight in Brady's return home to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources. Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources.

Unfortunately Rob Gronkowski will not play against the Patriots in Week 4

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to New England today and will indeed miss the game vs. the New England Patriots. With all of the press and media coverage of Brady's return home to Foxborough, many will overlook the fact that this was also to be a homecoming for Gronk as well.

Gronkowski played his first nine seasons with the Patriots and made a name for himself as Tom Brady's primary weapon in the offense. Gronk is a four-time Super Bowl champion, with three of those coming as a New England Patriots player.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians on WR Antonio Brown, who remained on the Reserve/COVID list today: “He'll be back tomorrow no matter what. His 10 days are up so he'll be back tomorrow.” Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians on WR Antonio Brown, who remained on the Reserve/COVID list today: “He'll be back tomorrow no matter what. His 10 days are up so he'll be back tomorrow.”

Antonio Brown is in for the Week 4 game against the Patriots

Meanwhile, this past Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear on the status of his star slot receiver, Antonio Brown.

"He'll be back tomorrow no matter what. His 10 days are up, so he'll be back tomorrow."

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 the week prior to the week three matchup against the Rams. Per the league's COVID-19 protocols, Brown had to sit out 10 days with two negative test results before he could be cleared. He has now done so, and looks forward to the game tonight.

Many may forget that Antonio Brown was also a member of the Patriots but not for very long. After his tumultuous exit from the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the Oakland Raiders, Brown was signed by the Patriots. Due to allegations of sexual assault and intimidating messages from Brown to his accuser, he was released after only one game as a Patriot.

It was during his brief tenure with the Patriots that Brown developed a rapport as well as a friendship with Tom Brady. As he did with Gronkowski, Brady helped lure Brown to Tampa as part of the crew that helped win Super Bowl LV and defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

