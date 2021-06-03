NFL Mandatory Minicamp 2021: Dates, schedule, location & more

It's almost time for NFL Minicamps. Currently NFL teams across the league are hosting OTA's (Organized Training Activities) at their training facilities. While these are optional, many veterans attend them so they can start working with the recently drafted rookies.

The next step will be the NFL Mandatory Minicamps that all players are expected to attend. The Mini Camp is a pre-training camp opportunity to get reps in at all positions and develop a game plan for training camp and the season.

Coaches can take note of what they are looking for from certain players and positions. This may even include adding additional free agents to the competition at positions.

Minicamp is an opportunity for players who may be on the cut-line bubble to make a name for themselves. It gives these players a chance to stand out from the crowd and perhaps turn some heads.

Dates and locations of NFL Minicamps

When are the NFL Minicamps?

The NFL mandatory minicamps will be held on the following dates:

Monday, June 7-Wednesday June 9, 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, June 8-Thursday, June 10, 2021: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles

Tuesday, June 15-Thursday, June 17, 2021: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans Washington Football Team

Where are the NFL Minicamps?

NFL teams hold mini camps at their team training facilities. Teams are allowed to bring practice to their stadiums at some point during the camp, but it's each team's descretion whether to do so or not.

NFL Minicamps Schedule:

On the first day of NFL minicamp, each player will have to go through a physical. There are also three days of on-field work, with rules allowing for just one of those days to involve "two-a-day" practices.

Minicamps can't be longer than ten hours, which includes on-the-field practice as well as classroom/video work. Each practice session has to be less than two and a half hours in length.

Although players must wear helmets during practice, there won't be any contact, in order to prevent injuries from occurring.

