NFL MVP 2023: 5 early favorites for the top individual award

The NFL 2022-23 season is now in the past, and the year saw some highlights, low lights, and a new Super Bowl champion in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs dominated all season, so their franchise QB won the regular season and Super Bowl MVP honors.

The 2023-2024 season is a few months away, so it's time to look at potential favorites for the league's most prestigious award. So without further ado, let's highlight five significant contenders for next season's grand individual prize.

Five Early favorites for the 2023 NFL MVP award

Here are the early favorites for the 2023 MVP Award. Kindly note that we will be going from the fifth to the first. This list is based on betting lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

5. Justin Herbert || +1100

2022 Stats:

Passing Yards: 4,739, Passing Touchdowns: 25, Interceptions: 10, QBR: 58.2

Justin Herbert is an excellent quarterback, and for all of the Los Angeles Chargers' travails, it's clear that they have their quarterback for now and the future in Herbert. To make matters even better, Herbert has struck up an understanding with Mike Williams, who will prove instrumental as Herbert's favorite target moving forward.

Herbert has been getting MVP votes since the Chargers drafted him as the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. With the right system and proper training, he should make a leap in 2022

4. Jalen Hurts || +1100

2022 Stats: Passing Yards: 3,701, Passing Touchdowns: 22, Interceptions: 6, QBR: 66.4

Jalen Hurts recently became the newly minted owner of the highest annual contract in NFL history, Jalen Hurts. Hurts was this close to leading Nick Sirianni's men to a Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it wasn't meant to be.

Next season, Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will have another bite at the cherry, and hopefully, for their fan base, they will go one better. Hurts was the favorite to win last season's NFL MVP award before coming down with an injury. Next season might be a big one.

3. Josh Allen || +750

2022 Stats: Passing Yards: 4,283 Passing Touchdowns: 35 Interceptions: 14 QBR: 71.4

Only a few QBs in the NFL have a wide receiver of the caliber of Stefon Diggs to throw to, and even fewer are as rapid as Josh Allen when he sees the red zone. The Wyoming University alum is now a seasoned vet in the NFL, and he has been playing as such for the past couple of seasons.

Allen's Buffalo Bills side are regular Super Bowl contenders, but interestingly, they've never participated in the big game with him as QB1.

It could change in 2023, especially if Allen and Stefon Diggs keep up their All-Pro partnership. Acquiring Diggs from Minnesota before the 2020 season has given bulldozer Josh an elite target, allowing the Buffalo icon to stand out among other dual-threat QBs in the league.

2. Joe Burrow || +750

2022 Stats: Passing Yards: 4,475 Passing Touchdowns: 35 Interceptions: 12 QBR: 58.7

Smoking Joe Burrow, Joey Cool, and Burrowhead. All nicknames showcase just how unique the LSU product has turned out to be in the NFL, and he's just getting started. Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to deep Playoff runs in every season where he's been fit. Furthermore, he's a stat sheet stuffer who can carry his elite teammates.

Burrow also has former LSU running mate Ja’Marr Chase to throw to. Chase is among the league's fastest and most dynamic wideouts, and his vibe with Burrow is unique. The pairing is among football's youngest and most exciting duos. With Burrow's generational talent, this pairing makes him an early favorite for next season's MVP Award.

1. Patrick Mahomes || +650

2022 Stats: Passing Yards: 5,250 Passing Touchdowns: 41 Interceptions: 12 QBR: 77.6

Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL regular season MVP, and it is a title that he so richly deserves. Mahomes torched every single opponent he faced last season, and with the departure of Tom Brady, and the decline of Aaron Rodgers, he is by far the best shot-caller in today's NFL. Mahomes might not have the elite wideouts other members of this list possess, but he has a tight end in Travis Kelce, that plays so much like a wide receiver.

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII, winning the game against a resurgent Philadelphia Eagles side led by Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes has proven time and time again that he is "HIM," and the 2023 NFL MVP Award is for him to lose.

