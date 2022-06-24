NFL News Roundup: Arch Manning chooses Texas, DeAndre Hopkins to fight suspension and more - June 23, 2022

Not a day goes by in the NFL where news isn't floating around. Somewhere, something is always happening. Teams are currently gearing up for training camp as they look to get into the swing of things before the regular season commences.

Arch Manning chooses Texas

Still with a year of high school left, Arch Manning has decided on his college. Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew has chosen Texas for his college career. While many thought he could follow in the footsteps of his uncles and go to Ole Miss or Tennessee, Arch has gone down a different path.

By all accounts, he is already touted as a future first overall pick in the NFL draft and Texas have themselves a gem.

Hopkins vows to fight ban

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is going to fight his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Hopkins said via Cameron Cox of KPNX and nfl.com that it's a team effort to try to work out exactly what happened, claiming he didn't take any supplements.

Hopkins said:

"We're still doing some research right now. Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn't on me. I'm a natural. I'm pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive DeAndre Hopkins believes that his failed PED test was from contamination DeAndre Hopkins believes that his failed PED test was from contamination#PMSLive https://t.co/GOeJqYy0Im

Hopkins added:

"I don't take any supplements, I've never took supplements, I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously, I was shocked. But my team and I, we're still trying to figure out what's going on."

Kenny Pickett and Steelers agree on rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers and their first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett have agreed to terms on the quarterback's rookie contract, per nfl.com. The exact details of the deal are unknown at this point, but it is good the Pittsburgh rookie got it done.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source. And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source.

The former Pitt Panther has been the choice by many to become the starter sooner rather than later. Mitch Trubisky was signed in the off-season but Pickett has been doing well from all accounts at Steelers OTA's and mini camp.

