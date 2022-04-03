NFL News Roundup - Colin Kaepernick puts on throwing exhibition for scouts; Dan Snyder risks losing ownership of Commanders franchise due to new revelation and more - 3 April 2022

As the NFL offseason roles on, more dramatic storylines keep emerging every day. Be it blockbuster trades or ownership woes, this offseason has had it all and more. So without further ado, we take a look at some of the most gripping storylines so far.

Colin Kaepernick once again makes a bid to return to NFL

Colin Kaepernick has been working hard to make a return to the NFL. And his former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided him with just the opportunity to display his throwing arm in front of NFL scouts at Michigan’s annual spring game.

@BigTenNetwork Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.📹 @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/y9pvu3iGZC

The former 49ers quarterback threw at draft eligible wide receivers during a halftime exhibition attended by scouts across the league. Looking to make the most of the opportunity, Kaepernick showed off his arm strength by delivering some dimes down the field.

Kaepernick also took the opportunity to remind franchises that he can help them in picking up some much-needed wins:

“I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games.”

Commanders alleged to have hidden ticket revenue from visiting NFL teams

The Washington Commanders have found themselves in quite a tough spot over the past few seasons. With multiple controversies ranging from a problematic work culture to finding certain employees embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, the latest revelation might just be the final nail in the coffin for franchise owner Dan Snyder.

The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams. BREAKING: The House Oversight Committee has received info alleging the Washington Commanders used a scheme to hold back ticket revenue from the NFL, sources tell @byajperez.The Commanders allegedly did not pass along the required 40% share of ticket sales to visiting teams.

A House Oversight Committee set up by the national Congress to look into the franchise alleged that the Comanders were holding back ticket revenue from the NFL. The league requires all teams to pass along 40 percent of their home game ticket revenue to the league, which is in-turn forwarded to the visiting team. This is something that the Commanders are accused of not having done.

Modern-day legend Frank Gore calls it a day on his NFL career

Running backs are said to have a limited shelflife in the NFL. But Frank Gore was definitely an exception to that rule. After being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the 65th overall pick in the 2005 draft, Gore never looked back and amassed 16,000 rushing yards in 16 seasons.

Congrats on a legendary career Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher (16,000 yards), announces he's signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will retire.Congrats on a legendary career @frankgore Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher (16,000 yards), announces he's signing a one-day contract with the 49ers and will retire.Congrats on a legendary career @frankgore 👏 https://t.co/kTU8FWiEsH

But with Father Time finally catching up, the future Hall of Famer has decided his time is up. Signing a one-day contract with the 49ers, Gore will walk away as the third-highest rushing yard leader in league history.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar