NFL News Roundup: Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb sued over breach of contract; Pepsi pulls out as title sponsor for Super Bowl halftime show and more - 25 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has been unlike any other thanks to the flurry of blockbuster trades and off-field drama that fans have been treated to. With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022.

With new reports emerging which could potentially change the narrative for a team as we know it, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

NFL looks for new sponsor as Pepsi pulls out of Super Bowl deal

After a decade of doing business with the NFL for their biggest game, Pepsi will no longer be sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show. Front Row Sports reported that the beverage giants will be pulling out of the $2 billion deal.

However, the two giants will still conduct business together despite no longer pairing for the the game's biggest event. Per CNBC, here are the terms of the renewed deal:

"Pepsi gets pouring rights at top NFL events, including the Draft. The company’s sports drink maker, Gatorade, keeps its high visibility on NFL sidelines. In addition, Pepsi and the NFL are teaming up to unveil a Gatorade pre-workout product for players this fall. The line is expected to be available for consumers in 2023."

League makes amends to its Rooney Rule to drive more inclusivety

The league has expanded its Rooney Rule that requires franchises to interview minority candidates for certain positions. As per the new rule change, teams from now on will have to interview minority candidates for quarterbacks coach as well.

The rule was first established in 2003 and has been modified several times throughout the years. The basic premise of the rule is that franchises must interview external minority candidates when hiring for critical coaching positions.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb lands in trouble over autograph cards

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb finds himself in the news over some legal trouble. The second-year wide receiver is reportedly being sued by LeafTrading cards for failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company.

LeafTrading is a Dallas-based company that filed the suit in Denton County, Texas. This was reported by Mike Fisher of SI.com.

Brian Gray, the CEO of LeafTrading, went on to issue a statement about the situation on Twitter:

“Leaf has filed the first-ever lawsuit against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract, so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements,” Gray wrote. “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.”

The company will be seeking attorney fees, damages, and will ask the court to serve the Cowboys wide receiver with the suit at his home or the franchise’s offices in Frisco, Texas.

