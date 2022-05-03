NFL News Roundup: DeAndre Hopkins suspended for 6 games; Tyrann Mathieu signs with New Orleans Saints and more - 3 May 2022

With the 2022 NFL Draft now done with, the focus will once again shift to premium free agents still up for grabs. This includes the likes of players such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Rob Gronkowski to name a few.

With teams now having replinished their rosters with rookie talent, each squad will look to plug the remaining gaps ahead of next season. Without making you wait any further, we look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Tyrann Mathieu returns home to sign with Saints

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has found himself a new team to call his own. As luck would have it, it's the team closest to home.

NFL GameDay

St. Augustine High School

LSU

New Orleans Saints



Tyrann Mathieu is going back home

The LSU product was signed by the New Orleans Saints on Monday afternoon. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mathieu had visited the Saints facility but also had a Zoom call with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the opportunity to return home was too good to resist.

DeAndre Hopkins suspended for 6 games for violating NFL's drug policy

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming 2022 NFL season for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) Policy, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/hNGNX4Aegx

With this news, the Arizona Cardinals have taken a huge hit before the 2022 NFL season has even started. Hopkins will also be suspended without pay during those six games. Hopkins will miss six games and forfeit that salary with the suspension.

The wide receiver is scheduled to make $6.65 million in salary for the upcoming. That amounts to more than $369,000 per week for 18 regular-season weeks. So through the six-game stretch, Hopkins will lose more than $2.2 million in salary.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles released by Chicago Bears

Nick Foles' NFL journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. From playing backup to winning a Super Bowl by defeating Tom Brady, the former Eagles player did what no one thought was possible.

But since that historic run with Philly, Foles' stock has fallen. Following a failed big-money deal to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, the quarterback took his services to Chicago in 2020. Designated as the team's third-string QB, Foles' time with the Bears, though, has come to and end as well.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo The #Bears have agreed to release QB Nick Foles, his agent Justin Schulman confirmed. The team’s new regime decided to allow Foles to find his next home rather than continue to search for a trade partner. “Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman said. The #Bears have agreed to release QB Nick Foles, his agent Justin Schulman confirmed. The team’s new regime decided to allow Foles to find his next home rather than continue to search for a trade partner. “Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Schulman said.

The Bears will save $3 million against their salary cap with the move, which comes with a $7.66 million dead cap charge, according to Spotrac.com.

Foles, though, was appreciative of the Bears for releasing him and not holding him hostage in search of a trade partner. Whether or not the quarterback will ever kit up again for a franchise remains to be seen.

