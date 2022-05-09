NFL News Roundup: Former Papa John's CEO claims Jerry Jones & Dan Snyder tried to get Commissioner Roger Goodell fired, former All-Pro sides with Antonio Brown over Colin Kaepernick comments, and more - 8 May 2022

The NFL offseason now roles on with rookies reporting to their respective franchises for rookie minicamp. While fans look forward to seeing the new stars in action, there's still plenty happening off the field to get people talking.

From talks of more blockbuster trades to some impending beef between players, we take a look at some of the biggest stories from the NFL thus far.

Former Papa John's CEO claims plan was to get NFL commissioner fired

Roger Goodell has garnered mixed opinions from NFL fans since taking over as the league's Commissioner. And it seems it's not just the fans who aren't impressed with Goodell.

According to a report by PFT, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Commanders owner (for now) Dan Snyder both aimed to ouster Goodell as the league's overlord, and took to an unlikely source to help achieve that goal.

Former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter got calls from the duo hoping to pull Papa John's (which was, at the time, the top NFL sponsor) into their plan to undermine Goodell and, ultimately, unseat him as the commissioner.

The plan, though, apparently did not go through as Schnatter was fired for using inappropriate, racist language in a company conference call back in 2018. Here's what Schnatter had to say in the interview:

"Snyder and Jones hate Goodell. I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired."

Seahawks rookie to Coby Bryant to wear #8 jersey in memory of Kobe Bryant

One of the Seattle Seahawks' most pressing needs entering the NFL draft was addressing their needs in the secondary. The franchise did just that by drafting cornerback Coby Bryant in the fourth round of the 2022 Draft.

Bryant was the cornerback who played opposite Sauce Gardner in college at Cincinnati. While Gardner went off the board early to the Jets, Bryant too impressed throughout his collegiate career.

Bob Condotta @bcondotta Seahawks rookie CB Coby Bryant. Seahawks rookie CB Coby Bryant. https://t.co/nZLI2OZCqR

Sharing the same name as the late great NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the cornerback will wear no. 8, which Kobe used for the first ten seasons of his career with the LA Lakers.

Shawne Merriman believes Antonio Brown made "valid points" in interview thrashing Colin Kaepernick

In an interview with TMZ Sports, former All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman said that he believes Antonio Brown made some "valid points" when calling out Colin Kaepernick.

Brown recently called out Kaepernick, claiming that the quarterback does not want to play in the NFL because he was "trash." While Merriman did not go after Kaepernick for his game, he did have this to say:

"A lot of people think that way... We get the message but people aren’t trying to listen to the messenger... I normally don’t agree with (Brown) a whole lot, But he made some valid points. He took money from the league. The settlement. The Nike commercials — all these things... (Then) all the opportunities that he’s had to get back in the NFL, and just hasn’t.”

Kaepernick has recently been in the news thanks to his renewed effort to once again play in the league. The quarterback last played an NFL game back in 2016.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar