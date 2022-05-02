NFL News Roundup: Rob Gronkowski drops hint on Buccaneers return involving Julian Edelman; Steelers HC Mike Tomlin discusses Kenny Pickett's future and more - 2 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason now enters into life after the draft. With teams now having replinished their rosters with rookie talent, a clearer picture emerges about each squad's strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities ahead of next season.

With a number of free agents still up for grabs, Tom Brady seems to have brought back a different trend which involves coming out of retirement. Without further ado, we look at some of the biggest storylines so far from the NFL.

Mike Tomlin confirms Kenny Pickett will be in discussions for Steelers' QB1 role

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to pick quarterback Kenny Pickett. The franchise looking to fill the void left by Ben Roethlisberger, picked the former Pittsburgh Panthers player with an eye on the future.

Speaking to Rich Eiesen, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked whether or not Pickett had the chance to be their a week-one starter. Tomlin said:

"He certainly has a chance (to be our Week 1 starter). I agree with that sentiment of his readiness from a professional perspective."

Tomlin added that he's excited about putting Pickett in the same quarterback room as NFL players Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph:

"One of the things that was very evident about Kenny being next door is he's just a ridiculous competitor, so we're just excited about putting him in the mix and watching him compete against Mitch and Mason and seeing where that leads us."

Rob Gronkowski ready to sign if Julian Edelman follows him to Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski's decision regarding his NFL comeback has stretched out way longer than most anticipated. However, the key to Gronkowski's return may lie with former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

Sports Illustrated @SInow "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski https://t.co/LImZJ9zK79

On Sunday, Gronkowski was asked by Sports Illustrated reporter Claudette Montana Pattinson whether he would re-sign with the Buccaneers if they signed Edelman. Gronkowski chipperly said yes. His official quote was:

"Oh yeah, if Julain Edelman signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year, hands down. I was just with him last night, and he needs to sign with the Bucs."

Speculation of a reunion ran rampant last Thursday when Brady, Edelman, and Gronkowski were photographed wearing Patriots gear together for a movie.

New Packers WR's father reveals Aaron Rodgers' special gesture right after 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers took the first step in replacing former star Davante Adams by drafting wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watson's father has now revealed that after his son was drafted by the Packers, the first person to send him a text message was none other than franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Dom Izzo @DomIzzoWDAY Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers. Watson's dad tells me that the first person to text Christian after being drafted by Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers.

The text message from Rodgers to Watson comes as a relief to Packers fans as their quarterback has previously lamented not having enough involvement in the acquisition and release of players, particularly receivers.

