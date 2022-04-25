NFL News Roundup - Tom Brady wins lifetime achievement award; Antonio Brown opens up on league return and more - 25 April 2022

Entering the week of the 2022 NFL Draft, football fans will hope that their team will be able to hit the jackpot and pick a future superstar. But that doesn't mean that the focus has shifted from the daily proceedings of the league itself.

From blockbuster trades to off-field controversies, this offseason has been one to remember. So without further ado, we take a look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Antonio Brown still eyeing NFL return

Former wide receiver Antonio Brown has been trending across streaming platforms thanks to his new album titled 'Paradigm.'

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, who was known for hauling in touchdowns on Sunday afternoons, now spends most of his time in recording booths and music festivals thanks to his change in career path.

Brown seems to be enjoying life as a rapper, but that doesn't mean that he wishes to give up on his NFL comeback dream just yet. Speaking to TMZ, Brown had this to say when asked about returning to the football field:

"A lot of room left to play. It's a lot of growth left but in the meantime, you have got to take advantage of opportunities."

Tom Brady award Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Brady is the most decorated NFL player of all time. Having won seven Super Bowls and numerous quarterback records, the 44-year-old has been an example of longevity and success over the past two decades.

Brady added yet another honor to his name this week by winning the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to individuals who have "made a significant contribution to the world of sports" by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation. Previous winners include legends such as Dirk Nowitzski, Billie Jean King and Pelé.

The award is not given every year, but rather, when the foundation feels a candidate is worthy. And who better to win than Tom Brady for his years of hard work and perseverance.

NFL analyst grilled for controversial take on 2022 NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis

Malik Willis is one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. The dual-threat quarterback from Liberty University was as lethal running the ball as he was throwing the ball in the college circuit.

Unfortunately, Willis garnered a lot of criticism from football analyst Pete Prisco on Sunday. Prisco called Willis a running back and confidently proclaimed that he's not skilled enough to be a quarterback. Prisco's statement was deemed racist and insensitive by football fans who reacted on social media.

