NFL offseason schedule: Key dates and events heading into 2025 season

The 2024 NFL season has come and gone, and it's fair to say it was a great watch. The season had everything: drama, records, upsets, and a brand-new Super Bowl champion.

With the 2024 NFL season in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to the offseason and preparations for 2025. Hence, let's explore the key dates and events heading into the 2025 season.

NFL offseason schedule

Here's a look at the key dates in the offseason:

February 18 - March 4, 2025: Teams can designate franchise or transition players.

Teams can start franchise or transition tagging players on February 18; the deadline is Mar. 4, 2025. This process will likely have a ripple effect on the free agent and trade market.

February 24 - March 3, 2025: NFL Scouting Combine will occur in Indianapolis

Here, the best college football players will showcase their skills and physical attributes in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches from all 32 franchises.

March 10 - 12, 2025: Negotiating period where teams can contact certified agents of players eligible for unrestricted free agency.

March 12, 2025: Free agency and trading begins.

It is also known as the official first day of the 2025 NFL season. It will be a busy day as numerous big trades and contracts will be announced.

April 7, 2025: Franchises with a new head coach can start offseason workout programs.

April 18, 2025: The deadline for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets.

April 21, 2025: Teams with returning head coaches can start offseason workout routines.

April 23, 2025: The deadline for current teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents. It's also the final day to test and interview potential draft picks.

April 24 - 26, 2025: 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will occur in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It's a three-day event in which eligible college football players will be selected to play in the NFL. Expect players like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Abdul Carter to be selected early on Day 1.

May 1, 2025: The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for players selected in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft.

May 2 - 5 or May 9 - 12, 2025: Rookie minicamps will be held either weekend.

May 14, 2025: The NFLPA rookie premiere will occur in Los Angeles.

July 15, 2025: The deadline for teams to sign players previously designated as franchise players to long-term contracts.

Mid-July 2025: The start of training camp.

July 21, 2025: The deadline to sign transition players with outstanding tenders.

