NFL: Philip Rivers’ Quest For His First Super Bowl Ring Continues

The first Super Bowl ring for Philip Rivers was on the line in the 2020 NFL Playoffs today. While he hasn’t been wearing the old Chargers uniform we were used to seeing prior to this season, he’s been able to play in his usual form. This time around, he’s been adding to his already stellar career numbers as the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

Many football fans believe he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the one thing that would cement that legacy is a Super Bowl ring.

Philip Rivers' long quest for a Super Bowl ring

Originally drafted by the Giants, Philip Rivers was one of the top-rated quarterbacks coming out of the 2004 NFL Draft. Other passers like Manning and Roethlisberger, already have their championships, but Rivers is still trying to get his hands on one for himself.

In fact, he’s yet to even play in a Super Bowl so far, in his 17-year career. Rivers got close only once, but fell short in the 2007 AFC Championship game, to the New England Patriots. He’s made the playoffs a few times over the years, but had a less than spectacular record at 5-6, before today.

New England Patriots v San Diego Chargers

Throughout his career, he’s put up serious numbers that either equal or exceed current active passers who have rings, or are Hall of Famers. Coming into today’s playoff game, Philip Rivers is fifth in career passes completed (5,277), passing yards (63,440), and touchdowns (421). That’s better career stats than current quarterbacks Roethlisberger (PIT) and Rodgers (GB).

Those are just a few stats in Rivers’ favor, but again, he just doesn’t have that ring.

A season like never before.



Thank you for taking the ride with us.#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eylnEuzdqq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

At this point, Philip Rivers is 39-years-old and is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s slinging it up and down the field, just as good as any NFL quarterback out here. He’s in the top ten for passing yards (4,169), and also managed to put up modest passing TDs (24), with a QB rating of 97.0.

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

After mounting a pretty decent comeback, he unfortunately came up short today, in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Game, losing 27-24, to the Bills. There’s no doubt that Philip Rivers has still got “it”, even as one of the NFL’s “elder statesman”, but he's running out of time to get that one ring. NFL fans will definitely be waiting to see whether he'll retire, or give it another shot next year.