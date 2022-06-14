"We saw how explosive he was" - Former NFL player believes Cowboys already have replacement ready for Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott came into the league as a first-round selection by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye was regarded as the best all-around talent at the position since Adrian Peterson and in his rookie season, he lived up to the hype. With 1,631 yards, a 5.1 yards per carry average, and 15 touchdowns, his 2016 season is among the all-time greatest rookie performances.

In the last two years, however, there has been a gradual decline in production and now, the running back could find himself in the backseat in 2022. Former NFL star and analyst for ESPN Marcus Spears was on Get Up to plead the case for young Tony Pollard to get more touches after news broke that he would play a bigger role in the offense this season.

"Listen, this is a no brainer. We saw how explosive Tony Pollard was last year with the ball in his hands and I got mad at the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore, for not getting him touches and this ain't just handoffs. Get him the ball out of the backfield. Throw it to him, get him in space, and let him make plays."

The Cowboys have announced that they plan on lining Pollard up as a wide receiver as well, possibly from the slot. With his explosive speed and playmaking ability, he could be a piece utilized by the team in much the same way the San Francisco 49ers used Deebo Samuel last season. Though Pollard might not have the stature of Samuel, his explosiveness is still something the Cowboys have to maximize.

Elliott hopes to return to form behind an improved offensive line

As for Elliott, although the running back has yet to prove that he can return to his former self, it’s doubtful Pollard will replace him as the starter. One also has to consider the offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys, which was among the best in the league in Elliott’s rookie season, but has sinse lost some key pieces.

The team has addressed this issue in the offseason, signing new offensive linemen through free agency and spending their first-round pick in the draft on Tyler Smith, a promising young talent out of Tulsa.

With an improved O-line, Elliott has a better chance of getting back to the top of the running back rankings. If he still doesn't seem to have it, Pollard could take over as the starter as soon as midseason.

