Top 10 third-year breakout players going into the 2021 NFL season

It's often said the third year is the most important for a player in the NFL. It's a season where a player needs to stand out to determine the trajectory of his career. Generally, teams exercise extreme caution when investing in players who have flattered to deceive by the third year.

With that in mind, here's a list of the top 10 NFL players tipped to have a breakout year in 2021.

#1 Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

The Giants quarterback often splits opinion in the league. Jones was picked early in the 2019 NFL Draft and, so far, hasn't shown much to justify the investment. This could change in 2021.

Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and Kadarius Toney are just some of the important names that have made their way to the Big Apple to bolster the team's offense, and the likes of Nate Solder and Saquon Barkley coming back will further help the Giants. This is a defining year in Jones' career and, with a better group around him, he should elevate his production.

#2 Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

Quinnen may have been underestimated by some NFL fans because of the Jets' poor play over the last two seasons, but his impact on the team's defense was quite something. He led New York with 7 sacks in 2020, twice as much as Tarell Basham, who is second-best in this area.

The arrivals of Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins, as well as the hiring of Robert Saleh as head coach and the move to the 4-3 defense, should help Williams reach his potential and become a star in 2021.

If all goes to plan, he'll likely be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL for years to come.

#3 Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Brown is a player who raised expectations after a good rookie year but failed to live up to those expectations in 2020, in a Ravens offense that desperately needed better wide receivers.

This situation could change in 2021, as the arrivals of Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman will take a lot of pressure off Brown. In addition, he'll be able to align more often in the slot, which is his specialty, and ultimately become the deep target Baltimore initially bet he would be.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

#4 Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel has already shown flashes of what he can do in the NFL in his first two years, and with his speed and agility, being on an offense coached by Kyle Shanahan helps him a lot.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from breaking out in 2020, but if he stays healthy, he could become the 49ers' top receiver. Regardless of whether the quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance, Samuel will be an essential part of one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL.

#5 Chase Winovich, Edge, New England Patriots

Winovich logged 5.5 sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons with the Patriots. With the arrival of Matt Judon, who should demand more attention from defenses, Winovich will have better opportunities to improve his production in 2021.

One of the best defenses in the NFL in 2019, the Patriots badly needed production from the pass rush last year. If Judon's arrival has the expected effect and Winovich increases his numbers, the team's front seven will be more than a touch stronger.

#6 Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

Oliver had a disappointing 2020 when he officially became a starter for the Bills. The return of Star Lotulelei and a reinforced defensive line should take some of the pressure off Oliver, who was a top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ed Oliver is a little different from the average defensive tackle. He's faster and more athletic in comparison to the others, but he's also a smaller presence. All things considered, though, this should be Ed Oliver's year.

Dexter Lawrence powered through two guys for the sack 😤 @Giants



📺 #CLEvsNYG on NBC pic.twitter.com/UcfUX0Ovk4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 21, 2020

#7 Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

A much-criticized pick by Dave Gettleman in 2019, it seems the negative opinions about Dexter Lawrence were all wrong. In addition to his well-known defense against the run game, he displayed some interesting flashes as a pass rusher last year and is a strong candidate to break out in 2021.

The Giants aren't a team with many quality pass rushers, so having an interior defensive lineman who can pressure the quarterback from the inside is vital. Considering what we've seen of Lawrence in the first two years in the NFL, he could very well be that player.

#8 Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Williams was unable to play in his rookie year. In his second NFL season, the pandemic prevented him from having a full offseason to train and get used to the NFL. The rest of the Bengals' offensive line was a tad below average, leaving Williams with work to do this year.

Now healthy and able to prepare for a full offseason, in addition to being more experienced, Williams is set to become a quality player in 2021 protecting Joe Burrow. If he fails to impress, though, his NFL future looks bleak.

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

#9 Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Smith had some solid performances in his first two NFL seasons in Minnesota and is expected to get even better in 2021 now that Kyle Rudolph is out of the picture.

With Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson on the team, Irv Smith won't be Kirk Cousins' first option, but the attention the WR duo demand could make things easier for the tight end. An interesting safety valve for the quarterback.

#10 Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders had a great rookie year and was expected to become a star in the Eagles offense in 2020. Carson Wentz's inconsistency, Sanders' problems with fumbles and numerous injuries on the offensive line prevented Sanders from having a stellar campaign.

In 2021, the new coaching staff and the changes in the offense should be good for the running back, who'll likely be one of Jalen Hurts' most effective outlets.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha