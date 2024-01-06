NFL players close to incentives in Week 18: Full list of players feat. Baker Mayfield, DeAndre Hopkins

Baker Mayfield and DeAndre Hopkins will be among the handful of players who will be playing for more than just a win in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Given the nature of contracts in this league, bonuses and incentives kick in based on the performance of a player throughout the season. This week marks the last chance for many to match that target.

Here is a list of below players who are due for bonuses:

Player (Team) Incentive Requirement Baker Mayfield (TB) $2m / $300k per passing ranking Make playoffs / Top 10 NFL or Top 5 NFC in passer rating, passing TDs, passing yards, completion %, YPP attempt Jordan Love (GB) $500k Make playoffs Geno Smith (SEA) $2m Make playoffs Gardner Minshew (IND) $2M 65% of 2023 offensive snaps DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) $1m / $250k / $500k 49 yards / 7 catches / 2 TDs Nelson Agholor (BAL) $250k / $250k 58 receiving yards / 10 catches Odell Beckham Jr (BAL) $750k / $250k / $500k 185 yards / 5 catches / 2 TDs Josh Reynolds (DET) $250k 1 receiving TD Tyler Higbee (LAR) $125k 5 receiving yards Adam Trautman (DEN) $100k 1 TD Dalton Schultz (HOU) $250k / $250k / $250k 4 catches to get to 58 / 6 catches to get 60 / 107 yards to get to 700 D’Onta Foreman (CHI) $100k 2 TDs Joe Mixon (CIN) $100k 2 rushing TDs Austin Ekeler (LAC) $100k 110 total yards Devin Singletary (HOU) $125k 165 total yards Alexander Mattison (MIN) $650k 124 rushing yards Chris Jones (KC) $1.25m 0.5 sacks LaVonte David (TB) $150k 0.5 sacks Jadeveon Clowney (BAL) $750k 0.5 sacks Calais Campbell (ATL) $500k 2.5 sacks Bud Dupree (ATL) $1m / $1m 1.5 sacks / 70% of snaps Tyquan Lewis (IND) $150k 1 sack Arden Key (TEN) $500k 2 sacks Preston Smith (GB) $1m 2 sacks Leonard Floyd (BUF) Up to $2m 0.5 and 2.5 sacks Darius Slayton (NYG) $750K Active vs. Eagles Mike Gesicki (NE) $750K 53% of 2023 offensive snaps

Baker Mayfield and DeAndre Hopkins might be luckier than others

Baker Mayfield and DeAndre Hopkins are in different situations with their teams but are expected to start. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not locked up their playoff spot yet and would hope to win their last game against the Carolina Panthers. The starting quarterback is expected to feature and lead the team to the win.

Similarly, while the Tennessee Titans are eliminated from playoff contention already and have nothing to play for, DeAndre Hopkins could get the start he wants so that he can reach his bonus and incentives against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is not true for some others, though. Notably, the Baltimore Ravens will rest their starters in the final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, knowing that they have already locked up the first seed in the AFC. That means that Odell Beckham Jr. will likely not feature and will not be able to hit the targets. Even though he might want to play, John Harbaugh will not want to risk him and put their Super Bowl hopes in jeopardy. The same could apply to teammate Jadeveon Clowney.

Quarterbacks in frame to win both incentives and playoff spot

There are four quarterbacks who are aiming for incentives going into Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season and all of them are alive for playoff contention. Therefore, their teams will not mind forking out a little extra if that means that they can book their ticket to the postseason.

For Baker Mayfield, as discussed above, a win against the Carolina Panthers is enough to clinch the NFC South championship for them. That also equates to the fourth seed in the conference.

Jordan Love is in a similar situation with the Green Bay Packers. They know that if they can beat the Chicago Bears, they will make it to the postseason irrespective of what happens elsewhere.

Geno Smith will be actively rooting against the Packers, though, as they need the Bears to win the game to have any chance of progressing. Of course, they need to defeat the Arizona Cardinals to clinch that spot.

Gardner Minshew knows that if he can lead the Indianapolis Colts to victory over the Houston Texans, they will be in the postseason. A loss will eliminate them, therefore it is a knockout game in the regular season. If the Steelers and Jaguars both lose, then a tie would send both the Texans and Colts through. That appears to be a remote possibility, though.