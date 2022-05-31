"Looks like Draymond was right" - NFL community reacts to Celtics setting up NBA Finals clash with Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors

The NFL community is lapping up the latest NBA results after the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup to set up a compelling clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA season is now drawing to a close with only two teams left as they fight it out for the prized championship ring. With the Celtics booking their spot in the NBA Finals, the NFL community quickly reacted with former quarterback Robert Griffin III posting on his Twitter account that Draymond Green was right.

On Thursday night, after the Warriors defeated the Mavericks, Green was asked on TNT which team his side would be playing, to which he responded, the Celtics.

Griffin posted:

"Looks like Draymond was right. Celtics and Warriors it is."

Robert Griffin III

Patriots player Jonnu Smith was the next to react, writing, "Big win fellas @celtics."

Boston Connor from The Pat McAfee Show got in on the act with his beloved Celtics through to the Finals.

101 Days Till NFL Football



This is what dreams are made of. Oh my god the Celtics are in the Finals against the Warriors. This is what dreams are made of.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was all smiles after the Celtics beat the Heat.

shannon sharpe



#DoSumthinB4TwoSumthin Celebrating this Celtics win with that yak all night til the mornin. See you tomorrow Skip! 🤣🤣🤣 Celebrating this Celtics win with that yak all night til the mornin. See you tomorrow Skip! 🤣🤣🤣#DoSumthinB4TwoSumthin https://t.co/vBD4CUnF5u

One user posted that despite the Celtics winning, the Warriors will sweep them in the Finals.

Leo🥷

Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter and filmed his reaction to the Celtics winning.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg took to Twitter and commended the Celtics for getting to the finals after the hard road they took to get there.

Mike Greenberg

One Celtics fan wrote it was the best birthday gift ever that their team made it to the NBA Finals.

One Twitter user tweeted that the refs saved the Celtics, showing a still image of a three-pointer that was made, only for it to be called a two-point shot minutes after the Heat player's foot was adjudged to have touched the line.

One fan posted that they believe the Celtics will sweep the Warriors in four games.

cory louis mack

NFL offseason in full swing

Arizona Cardinals Off-Season Workout

NFL teams are settling into the preseason groove right now as voluntary OTAs are taking place all around the country. Some players are absent, such as Baker Mayfield (injured), Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray, but for the most part, every player is present as work begins ahead of the new season.

Several storylines have flooded the news cycle since the Super Bowl, most notably Deshaun Watson and the 22 civil suits alleging him of sexual misconduct, along with Kyler Murray and his wish to be paid like a top-tier quarterback.

Many teams have issues in need of sorting out this offseason as they will not want them to linger into training camp and beyond, especially if you are the Cleveland Browns.

