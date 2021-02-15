NFL: Players who have retired in 2021

As NFL fans, we still await a decision on whether New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will retire. Brees recently altered his contract to a veteran minimum in order to help the team's cap space, which was already hurting this coming offseason.

But we've seen several players already retire prior to the end of the regular season and in-between the postseason. QB Philip Rivers retired after playing 17 seasons in the league with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts. Another Colts player also retired: tackle Anthony Castonzo (Click here for the previous list of retired players).

Here is a list of newly retired players:

TE Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks

He was widely considered to retire in 2020 after the Carolina Panthers released the then 34-year-old tight end. Olsen was expected to join the FOX Broadcast booth, which he did during the start of the XFL season.

The crazy thing about the TE position, when was the last time a player drafted in the first round and has put together 3+ great seasons?



2007, 31st pick - Greg Olsen



None of the guys in the first round recently have really done it so for that I would avoid the risk — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) February 7, 2021

Eventually, Olsen joined the Seahawks on a one-year deal but wasn't as effective due to an injury he suffered during the regular season. Now, he will join FOX as a full-time announcer when the 2021 season begins.

TE Jason Witten, Las Vegas Raiders

Advertisement

Another well-known tight end retired this season, one who came out of retirement and ended up playing for two more seasons. Witten retired in 2018 after 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He joined the ESPN MNF Broadcast crew as an announcer, though was widely not a fan-favorite on MNF.

Jason Witten no helmet!!! pic.twitter.com/0mCNAlDgwp — Diário da Bola Oval (@diariobolaoval) February 12, 2021

Witten chose to come out of retirement and join the Cowboys in 2019 where he played his 16th season, before deciding to continue his journey and join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He finally hung his cleats up and signed a one-day contract to retire as a Cowboy.

Instead of joining ESPN again, Witten will begin his coaching career at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, as he is hired as their new head coach. Hopefully, the 38-year-old does not unretire again.

LB Thomas Davis Sr., Washington Football Team

Advertisement

It certainly wasn't an eventful 2020 season for Thomas Davis Sr., as he joined his former head coach Ron Rivera in Washington for one last time. Davis was considered a player to help the younger group of players that Washington had and as a result, he saw little to no playing time. He was active for just seven games in his lone season with Washington, with the younger crew taking precedence over him.

Retweet to wish Thomas Davis Sr. a Happy Retirement!



Amazing career and honored as Walter Payton Man Of The Year 2014 for leaving an impact off the field as well 👏#WPMOYChallenge + Rochell pic.twitter.com/Pno6fopsYH — King Herbert X. 👑⚡️ (@austrian_bolt) December 30, 2020

Nonetheless, LB retired with several honors, including 3 Pro Bowl nominations and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.