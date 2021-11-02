NFL Playoff Picture: 5 teams with worst chances to make playoffs after Week 8

Week 9 of the NFL marks the midway point of the season and the second half really defines the landscape of the league. By the time Week 9 comes around, we can take a step back and pick out the contenders and pretenders of the season. Some teams have been theoretically eliminated from playoff contention already and are looking more towards being set up with a top-five pick. The AFC is a wide-open race, with the AFC North and AFC West highly competitive. The NFC is being dominated by the top teams in the NFL and the current playoff layout will likely be fairly similar to what happens in January.

The New York Times has an up-to-date NFL playoff picture with odds on teams making the playoffs, winning their divisions, getting the first round bye and making it to the Super Bowl. Here are the five teams in the NFL with the worst current chances to make the playoffs.

Five NFL teams with worst chances to make playoffs after Week 8

#1 - Detroit Lions - <1%

The Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans both have less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs, but Detroit get the worst overall odds since they are the only team without a win in 2021.

The Lions are currently seven games behind the first-place Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and two games behind the second-worst record in the NFC.

Ironically, Dan Campbell seems to be the best 0-8 head coach we've ever seen. His team just lacks playmakers on both sides of the ball. Detroit could possibly have the worst wide receiver group in the NFL, even with everyone healthy and on the field.

Quarterback Jared Goff is further proving he succeeded in Los Angeles due to the defense and elite receivers. Not only do the Lions have the worst odds of making it to the NFL playoffs, but they also have decent odds of going 0-17.

#2 - Houston Texans - <1%

The Houston Texans have at least one win this season compared to the Lions. They are still tied for the worst record in the AFC and have the worst chances of making it to the AFC playoffs. They are just half a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and could end up finishing third rather than fourth this year.

Deshaun Watson ruined the team's slim chances of making the playoffs and looks set to remain with Houston as the team watches rookie Davis Mills do his best to lead them. The Texans also just happen to be in the same division as the Tennessee Titans, who have the best chances to make the playoffs at 99 percent.

#3 - Miami Dolphins - 1%

Tua Tagovailoa looks set to remain the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins at least until the end of the season. They are 1-7 and one and a half games behind the 2-5 New York Jets in the AFC East.

The Jets are playing their backup quarterback, which could allow Miami to increase their playoff odds to around 3% with a win in Week 9. They still have barely any hope of playing in the NFL playoffs, but there's at least a sliver of positivity to hold on to. Injuries to the wide receiver group and lack of support from the secondary hampered a once-promising Dolphins team.

#4 - New York Jets - 3%

As mentioned, the New York Jets are playing backup Mike White with rookie Zach Wilson currently sidelined. White played an amazing game to upset the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's unlikely that he will continue his momentum over the next few weeks. The Miami Dolphins have a good chance to leap past them in the standings, therefore bringing their NFL playoff odds down to 1%. On the bright side, the Jets are also cemented in line for a top-five pick and can improve the pieces around Zach Wilson for 2022.

#5 - Washington Football Team - 4%

The Washington Football Team seem to have the best odds out of the worst five NFL teams to realistically make the playoffs. The NFC East has been a rather weak division over the last few years, having a division winner with a losing record (Washington). The Dallas Cowboys are 6-1, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-5 with a 15 percent NFL playoff chance and the New York Giants are 2-5 with a 6 percent NFL playoff chance. Washington's defense has left them hanging through the first half of the season and needs to get back on track if the team wants to make a late push for the seventh seed.

