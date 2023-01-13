NFL playoffs entrance survey: Can Tom Brady’s myth calm raging seas for Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could be playing the final game of his career this weekend. He could still have four games, however, depending on how the playoffs shake out. Fans seem to be equally divided on the assumption that he will retire at the end of the year. That said, no matter what happens, the goal will be to win every game the team gets. Will they fail?

NFL playoff picks: Why the Buccaneers are a good bet

No/ 12 at Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers feature the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. While the rest of the league is feeling out the playoffs for the first or second time, the quarterback is entering a single elimination for the 20th time in his career. His experience is unmatched.

Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl?

Looking at the NFC, the next most experienced starting quarterback in the playoffs is Dak Prescott, who has never advanced beyond the divisional round. As far as he is concerned, the Cowboys quarterback is on the world's edge. Meanwhile, Brady's well within his comfort zone. Barring a complete no-show from his team, the quarterback should come out on top.

With one win comes momentum and momentum is what gets teams to Lombardi.

Why the Buccaneers are a nasty bet

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

It's been said a million times, but Brady is entering the back half of his 40s. When he was drafted back at the turn of the century, successful quarterbacks often retired a decade earlier. After beating time for as long as he has, the quarterback is finally seeing a sizable dip in production.

It was the first losing season of the quarterback's career this year. In any other division, Brady would not be playing right now with an 8-9 record. Of course, the final loss was taken in a game he did not finish, but the statistic stands. In 2022, he threw for 25 touchdowns.

In his other two years with the team, he threw for 43 touchdowns and 40 touchdowns. In his final season in New England, Brady threw for 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The team was bounced in their first playoff game that year. The quarterback's 2022 touchdown total is in the bottom five of his career.

On the subject of offense, the Buccaneers are ranked 15th overall in yards per game. If the team does find a way to win the championship, it would rank as one of the lowest-ranked offenses in NFL history. Another team to win with a similar offense, the 2015 Denver Broncos, also had one of the best defenses of the century and some would claim one of the best in the Super Bowl era. The 2015 Broncos defense was ranked first overall in yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers this season are ranked ninth.

Some are blaming the switch from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles as head coach this year. Some even claimed Brady instigated the change. However, the change from an offensive mindset leading the team to a defensive one has hurt the team this season. Todd Bowles has never been a head coach of a playoff team before.

As Bowles is a playoff rookie, Tom Brady will need to learn how to coach him up on the fly as he's never had a head coach in the playoffs who's never been there before. Bill Belichick reached the playoffs once with the Cleveland Browns before he joined the Patriots.

With retirement looming, the pressure on the Buccaneers to get another Lombardi for Brady is at an all-time high. It will be especially difficult to remain focused on the contest considering one bad play could be the last of his career. That said, will the quarterback kick into overdrive and teach the next generation of NFC quarterbacks a thing or two?

