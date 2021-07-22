NFL Power Rankings 2021: Buffalo Bills clock in at No. 4 ahead of training camp

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 and won the AFC East last season for the first time since 1995. If this isn't progress, we don't know what is.

The Bills made their way to the AFC Championship game where they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 38-24 at Arrowhead Stadium. Things are looking up, though, in Buffalo.

The Bills have been able to keep most of their team intact as they strive for another run toward the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills 2020 record, offensive and defensive stats

2020 Record: 13-3

2020 Offensive and defensive stats and rankings

The Buffalo Bills offense ranked second in the NFL in 2020. The Bills averaged 31.3 points per game as quarterback Josh Allen threw for 4,620 passing yards. The offense was one of the most dominant in the league last season as Allen marked his presence as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills defense wasn't ranked as high as the offense last year, coming in at #14 in the league. The Bills defense allowed their opponents to score, on average, 23.4 points per game.

What areas do the Buffalo Bills need to improve upon?

Offensive improvements

The Buffalo Bills changed their offensive scheme to a spread offense in 2020 and it seemed to be what brought them the most success. However, they stepped back from the running game they had in 2019.

If the Bills can create a combination of the two and avoid relying solely on one throughout the season, they will continue to be successful.

Defensive improvements

The Bills defensive line was one of the weaker spots last year. They did a good job of improving on that through the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency. The Bills signed Efe Obada and drafted University of Miami's Gregory Rousseau in the first round and also roped in Carlos Basham Jr.

How the Buffalo Bills can make a run at the Super Bowl

Key players who can help the Buffalo Bills make a Super Bowl run

Quarterback Josh Allen is one of the main reasons the Bills have been successful of late. Allen is a consistent presence on the offense and has continually gotten better, having had a career season in 2020 with 4,544 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

The Bills picked up the fifth-year option on Allen this past May and he is expected to a get a contract extension in the near future.

The Bills offense is also stacked with talent, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary, to name a few.

Our 2021 Training Camp schedule is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄‼️#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 15, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha