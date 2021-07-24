NFL Power Rankings 2021: Dallas Cowboys, No.10 ahead of training camp

Although the Dallas Cowboys were put into a position where they had to start the fourth string quarterback, the team wasn’t officially eliminated from the playoffs until Week 17. With Dak Prescott suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 and running back Ezekiel Elliott is not able to reach his perennial numbers.

This offseason, the Cowboys finally signed Prescott to a contract extension. Veteran linebacker Sean Lee also retired just days before the draft in which the Cowboys drafted his successor, linebacker Micah Parsons, out of Penn State.

Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons tells us DC Dan Quinn is “hard to impress” but Micah likes that Quinn gives him a new way to grow each day.



Micah: “I think we have a chance to be the best linebackers unit in the league this year.” pic.twitter.com/OeCqsx4Xvl — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) July 22, 2021

The Cowboys will now enter their second season with head coach Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott will look to pick up where he left off early in the 2020 season and once again compete for the NFC East title.

Dallas Cowboys 2020 record, offensive and defensive stats

2020 Record (6-10)

2020 Offensive and Defensive stats and rankings

The Dallas Cowboys offense is ranked towards the middle of the pack at 14th. The Cowboys averaged just 24.7 points per game. The offense also only averaged 260 passing yards a game.

The Cowboys defense is listed as the 23rd among defenses. The Cowboys defense allowed their opponents to score 29.6 points on average.

What areas do the Dallas Cowboys need to improve on?

Offensive Improvements

Before Prescott’s injury, he had some of the best stats in the National Football League. But once he went down and the Cowboys struggled to keep a quarterback under center, the offense struggled greatly, which included the ground game. Ezekiel Elliott will need to get back to the numbers he had in his first few seasons.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb should all have standout seasons. The Cowboys will also have to get more of a tight end presence in their offense, something that they’ve lacked since the departure of Jason Witten.

COWBOYS FILM ROOM 🎬: Dak Prescott airs it out to Michael Gallup for a 49yd TD! ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/7pyeOi7oqG — The Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) July 19, 2021

fensive Improvements

The Cowboys defense has a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons until last season. Quinn should be able to give the defense the boost and refresh that it needs. Dallas also went heavy on defense in the 2021 NFL Draft selecting 8 defensive players out of 11 draft picks.

How can the Dallas Cowboys make a run at the Super Bowl?

Key players that can help Dallas Cowboys make a Super Bowl run

The 2020 season proved that the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott to go the distance. Which is mainly one of the reasons the Cowboys locked him up in a long-term extension. With their quarterback back and healthy and the defense improving, the Cowboys could once again be a contender.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar