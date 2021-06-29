What to expect from Dak Prescott this season as Dallas Cowboys QB returns from injury 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season. At the time, Prescott was on track to hit career-high numbers, going one step further than a stellar 2019 season. After his departure, the Cowboys struggled to find a consistent quarterback under center.

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys finally gave Dak Prescott a contract extension that had been due for quite some time. Now, as he heads to training camp all patched up and ready to go with a new contract extension, the Cowboys will look to Prescott to once again make the organization a contender in the NFC East.

Coming off a season cut short by an injury, Dak Prescott is ready to return to work. Observers feel his 2021 campaign will be amongst the best in the league. https://t.co/iPuLJ09yIw — TheCowboysWire (@TheCowboysWire) June 25, 2021

Dak Prescott could be the "Comeback Player of the Year"

Dak Prescott reached career-highs in 2019 with over 4,000 passing yards and thirty touchdowns, along with 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. By the time the injury in the Week 5 game against the New York Giants reared its ugly head, Dak Prescott had already thrown for 1,856 yards, nine passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

Dak Prescott will win Comeback Player of the Year next season. Mark it. pic.twitter.com/YDxVMH3GxN — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) March 10, 2021

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented wide receiving cores in the NFL, led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys also have some stellar talented tight ends in Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, not to mention star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Quite simply, Prescott has an abundance of attacking weapons at his disposal. Few quarterbacks are as athletically inclined as the Cowboys star. He has a big arm and the legs to make plays happen. He also has a very high football IQ and all of the support from the Dallas Cowboys to be successful.

With the offseason coming to a close and training camp quickly approaching, preseason predictions are already swirling. Dak Prescott could indeed be the "Comeback Player of the Year." The expectations for Prescott are high, but they are in line with his potential to be a game-changer.

In pre-season and even at the start of the regular season, Dak Prescott could have a slow start simply because of some rust. That is to be expected, but once Prescott is able to find his groove in the offense once again he should be considered one of the best quarterbacks not only in the NFC East but in the entire league as a whole.

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of dynamite to chuck at defenses, and when Prescott is the one doing the chucking, you better run for cover. The Cowboys could be on the up this year.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha