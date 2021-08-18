NFL Preseason 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

The NFL is entering into the second full week of the preseason schedule. There has already been one round of roster cuts made this week, and with more to come, players deep down the depth chart are trying to make an impact.
The second week of pre-season is typically when the starters will make their preseason debuts. Although starters don't usually spend a lot of time on the field in the preseason, it gives them the opportunity to face opponents and get some of the rust off.
NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for Week 2 (8/19-8/23)
Thursday, August 19, 2021
New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
When: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Channels: NFL Network, NBC 10.
Friday, August 20, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Channels: NFL Network, CBS 12, NBC 4.
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Channels: ESPN.
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ilinois
Channels: NFL Network.
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST.
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Channels: NFL Network, NBC 4 NY.
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Channels: ABC Baltimore, ABC Charlotte.
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Channels: -.
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Channels: WFLA, WKRN-TV ABC News2.
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Channels: NFL Network.
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Channels: FOX 59, FOX.
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Channels: ABC 13, CBS 11.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Channels: NFL Network.
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington,
Channels: Q13FOX, KTVD Channel 20.
Sunday, August 22, 2021
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Channels: NFL Network, NBC 4 NY, News 5.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers
When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Channels: NFL Network.
Monday, August 23, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
When: Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
Channels: ESPN.