NFL Preseason 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

The NFL is entering into the second full week of the preseason schedule. There has already been one round of roster cuts made this week, and with more to come, players deep down the depth chart are trying to make an impact.

The second week of pre-season is typically when the starters will make their preseason debuts. Although starters don't usually spend a lot of time on the field in the preseason, it gives them the opportunity to face opponents and get some of the rust off.

NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for Week 2 (8/19-8/23)

Thursday, August 19, 2021

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Channels: NFL Network, NBC 10.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Channels: NFL Network, CBS 12, NBC 4.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Channels: ESPN.

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ilinois

Channels: NFL Network.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Channels: NFL Network, NBC 4 NY.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channels: ABC Baltimore, ABC Charlotte.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Channels: -.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Channels: WFLA, WKRN-TV ABC News2.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Channels: NFL Network.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Channels: FOX 59, FOX.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Channels: ABC 13, CBS 11.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Dak Prescott will be limited in practice today.

“There’s a good chance he probably won’t play” vs the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Channels: NFL Network.

#NFLPreseason Week 2 kicks off on Thursday!



Which game are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/rmRvq22YVK — NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2021

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington,

Channels: Q13FOX, KTVD Channel 20.

Sunday, August 22, 2021

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Channels: NFL Network, NBC 4 NY, News 5.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channels: NFL Network.

Monday, August 23, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

When: Monday, August 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Channels: ESPN.

