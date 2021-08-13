NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 13, 2021

It's the first official week of preseason play in the NFL, so fans across the nation are excited. It's the first time since 2019 that every NFL stadium will be full of fans, cheering for their teams, even if it is only preseason.

There are three preseason games slated for Friday night. Although most of the starters won't see the field, there are rookies across the board who are ready and waiting to make their NFL debuts.

NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for August 13, 2021

For fans who may not be able to watch their favorite teams in person, each NFL game that is slated for Friday can be found on the following channels:

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Channels: WUPA, WKRN.

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is now the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In this first meeting with his former team, Smith's new approach to the Falcons' offense should come to light as he hopes to feature rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Meanwhile, the Titans are unlikely to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill or stars Julio Jones or Derrick Henry, and will most likely look to see how their depth chart plays out with plays from their younger players.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Channels: NFL Network, WJBK, WIVB.

The Buffalo Bills won't start most of their key players on Friday night, including their newly extended quarterback Josh Allen. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, should see their new starting quarterback Jared Goff under center for the first time.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Channels: NFL Network, KPNX, KTVT.

This will be the Dallas Cowboys' second preseason game after they were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game last Thursday. With starting quarterback Dak Prescott still unable to play due to a shoulder injury, the backup quarterbacks should continue to establish their roles.

Meanwhile, this will be the Arizona Cardinals' first preseason game, and quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to play at least a series or two. Kyler Murray will look to pick right where he left off after a successful 2020 NFL campaign.

Before winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, @K1 put the league on notice during the 2019 Preseason. 👀



📺: #NFLPreseason all month long on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/4epCYcL8J2 — NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021

NFL preseason games can be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers. To get a full slate of your favorite team's NFL schedule, sign up for NFL Game Pass for $99.99, which offers every preseason game and their repeat telecasts as well.

Edited by Bhargav