NFL Preseason 2022 Week 2: Coverage map TV schedule channel and time - Thursday and Friday

NFL preseason games will enter Week 2 beginning on Thursday night. While the majority of starters didn't take the field in the preseason opener, there were a significant number of rookies that made the most of their opportunity.
With the first roster cut deadline done and the second quickly approaching, bubble players will need all of the playing time that they can get to make an impact. The second week of preseason games allows rookies and free agents who don't have guaranteed roster spots to work more with veterans on the field. This can ultimately make an impression on the coaching staff.
Here is an overview of how and where to watch the NFL's preseason games tonight, Thursday, August 18 and tomorrow night, Friday, August 19, 2022.
2022/23 NFL preseason Coverage map, TV schedule channel and time - August 18 and 19
Thursday - August 18, 2022
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 8:00 p.m., ESPN.
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Coverage Map
This game will be shown on ESPN for national coverage. Former Monday Night Football broadcaster Steve Levy will be joined by Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky on the call for the game.
Friday - August 19, 2022
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7:00p.m., NFL Network.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 8:00 p.m., TBD
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00p.m., NFL Network
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Coverage Map
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Coverage Map
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Coverage Map
What to watch for in the Thursday and Friday games?
The Seattle Seahawks will be without quarterback Drew Lock, who was expected to start against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Lock was taking first team reps at practice, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be with the team for a few days. Geno Smith will start for the second consecutive game before handing it over to backup quarterback Jacob Eason. This is a setback for Lock, who is currently in a quarterback competition for the starting job.
The Carolina Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in the days to come. Which could mean more time for Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral in the next two preseason games.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters this week that he hopes to take the field for at least one series on Friday night. No official word from the Patriots as of yet on that.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized his young wide receiving core. It will be interesting to see how they fare against the New Orleans Saints on Friday night. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is likely to get the majority of the playing time against the Saints.