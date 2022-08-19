NFL Preseason 2022 Week 2: Coverage map TV schedule channel and time - Thursday and Friday

NFL preseason games will enter Week 2 beginning on Thursday night. While the majority of starters didn't take the field in the preseason opener, there were a significant number of rookies that made the most of their opportunity.

With the first roster cut deadline done and the second quickly approaching, bubble players will need all of the playing time that they can get to make an impact. The second week of preseason games allows rookies and free agents who don't have guaranteed roster spots to work more with veterans on the field. This can ultimately make an impression on the coaching staff.

Here is an overview of how and where to watch the NFL's preseason games tonight, Thursday, August 18 and tomorrow night, Friday, August 19, 2022.

2022/23 NFL preseason Coverage map, TV schedule channel and time - August 18 and 19

Thursday - August 18, 2022

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 8:00 p.m., ESPN.

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks Coverage Map

This game will be shown on ESPN for national coverage. Former Monday Night Football broadcaster Steve Levy will be joined by Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky on the call for the game.

Chicago Bears Seattle Seahawks Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith, Aquib Talib and Megan Olivi Regional Coverage: FOX Regional Coverage: KCPQ FOX (Seattle)KAYU 28 FOX (Spokane) National Radio: Sirius XM Radio 380 and 805 National Radio: Sirius XM Radio 380 and 805 Local Radio: WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM Local Radio: Seattke Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3

Friday - August 19, 2022

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7:00p.m., NFL Network.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 8:00 p.m., TBD

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00p.m., NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Coverage Map

Carolina Panthers New England Patriots Announcers: Steve Smith Sr., Taylor Zarzour and Kristen Balboni Announcers:Bob Socci and Scott Zolak Local Television: WJZY FOX (Charlotte)WJBF ABC (Augusta)WCSC CBS (Charleston) Local Television:WBZ-TV Channel 4 (Boston)WWLP-TV Channel 22 (Springfield) Local Radio: WBT-AM 1110 AM (Charlotte) Local Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Coverage Map

New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Announcers: Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb and Jonathan Vilma Announcers: Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn Local Television: WVUE FOX-8 (New Orleans) Local Television: WGBA-TV (Green Bay)WQOW/ABC (Eau Claire)WKOW/ABC (Madison) Local radio: WWL 870AM/ 105.3 FM New Orleans Local Radio: WRNW FM-MIlwaukee 97.3 The Game

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Coverage Map

Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Announcers: Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Mina Kimes and Andrew Whitworth Local Television: KTRK TV-13 (Houston) Local Television: KABC-7 (Los Angeles)KPSP CBS 2 (Palm Springs)KSWB FOX 5 (San Diego) Local Radio: Sports Radio 610100.3 The Bull Local Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM (Los Angeles)KLSD/1360 AM (San Diego)KKUU - HD2 (Palm Springs)

What to watch for in the Thursday and Friday games?

The Seattle Seahawks will be without quarterback Drew Lock, who was expected to start against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Lock was taking first team reps at practice, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be with the team for a few days. Geno Smith will start for the second consecutive game before handing it over to backup quarterback Jacob Eason. This is a setback for Lock, who is currently in a quarterback competition for the starting job.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks’ QB Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears on ESPN. Seahawks’ QB Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears on ESPN.

The Carolina Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in the days to come. Which could mean more time for Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral in the next two preseason games.

PFF @PFF Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per @jeffphowe Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per @jeffphowe https://t.co/dkVqnkuG7e

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters this week that he hopes to take the field for at least one series on Friday night. No official word from the Patriots as of yet on that.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized his young wide receiving core. It will be interesting to see how they fare against the New Orleans Saints on Friday night. Backup quarterback Jordan Love is likely to get the majority of the playing time against the Saints.

