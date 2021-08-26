NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 27, 2021

It's the final week of the NFL 2021 preseason. So it's the last chance for NFL players on the roster bubble to make an impression with their teams in the hope of making the final roster.

NFL teams also see it as one last tune-up for the regular season, which is just two weeks away. On that note, here is a look at the NFL preseason schedule and TV information for August 26. 2021:

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

When: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Channels: FOX59 (Indianapolis), FOX 2 (Detroit)

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 so far in the NFL preseason, and that has been without starting quarterback Carson Wentz seeing any playing time due to foot surgery. Jacob Eason will make a start for the Colts, and Sam Ehlinger will likely follow him. The Colts' backup quarterbacks have held their ground well this preseason.

Jacob Eason goes to Parris. ✈️



📺 FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/vnfW4p70sb — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 15, 2021

The Detroit Lions and Colts have said that neither plan to start any of their starters in this final preseason game, which will be used simply for the depth chart.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

When: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channels: KDKA-TV (Pittsburgh), WSOC ABC (Charlotte).

The Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth and final preseason game takes them to Charlotte, where they'll face the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers, who are 3-0 so far in the NFL preseason, have played most of their starters in their third preseason game. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start for Pittsburgh, as the Steelers continue to decide on who will backup Ben Roethlisberger.

In today's press conference, Coach Tomlin said that Dwayne Haskins will start at QB against the Panthers on Friday. pic.twitter.com/zk7jcIUIF5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 25, 2021

The Carolina Panthers, who are 0-2 this preseason, are expected to have most of their starters play the first half of the game. Running back Christian McCaffrey, though, isn't expected to play on Friday.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

When: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: WCBS (NY), NBC 10 (Philadelphia).

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't expected to play their starters on Friday night against the Jets.

Last week, Eagles' starting quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in warmups, and was then taken to the hospital for a stomach infection, He has taken reps this week in joint practices against the Jets.

Hurts is expected to be ready for Week 1, but for now, Joe Flacco will start under center. New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson could see a few reps, but isn't expected to play for an extended period of time.

"I wish I could play the whole game"



Zach Wilson previews the Jets' preseason finale against the Eagles https://t.co/LTEUN72Gwt pic.twitter.com/LqwrnMh31B — SNY (@SNYtv) August 25, 2021

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Channels: NFL Network, FOX 9 KMSP-TV.

The final NFL preseason game on Friday will see the Minnesota Vikings take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 so far in the preseason, heading into Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night for the preseason finale. The Vikings haven't announced how long or if their starters will play on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to play all their starters for the entire first half of the game. That will give the Chiefs a better opportunity to gauge their offensive line and offensive starters, which hasn't happened much of late.

