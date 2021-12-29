NFL QB Rankings Week 17: Joe Burrow races up leader board with crazy 500+ yard display

The quarterback rankings of the 2021 NFL season continue to take shape as Week 17 approaches. Some huge performances brought some new faces into the top five this week. With just two games to go this season as they all battle for position, here's how the top quarterbacks this year stack up in the Week 17 rankings.
Week 17 NFL QB Rankings #5-#4
#5 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last ranking: Unranked
Joe Burrow had the best game of his career this week against the Baltimore Ravens. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has now thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games combined.
Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He ranks second with a 69.9 completion percentage and a 105 passer rating. He is one of only eight quarterbacks with 30 touchdown passes prior to Week 17. He is averaging 8.7 yards per completion, the highest mark among all quarterbacks.
#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last ranking: Unranked
Dak Prescott had a massive performance this week in a dominating 56-14 victory over the Washington Football Team. He threw for 330 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. It was one of his best statistical games of the entire season so far.
Prescott continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks this season. He ranks fourth with a 68.7 completion percentage and fifth with a 100.5 passer rating. He has thrown 29 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions, the fifth best ratio in the entire NFL this season.