NFL QB Rankings Week 17: Joe Burrow races up leader board with crazy 500+ yard display

The quarterback rankings of the 2021 NFL season continue to take shape as Week 17 approaches. Some huge performances brought some new faces into the top five this week. With just two games to go this season as they all battle for position, here's how the top quarterbacks this year stack up in the Week 17 rankings.

Week 17 NFL QB Rankings #5-#4

#5 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last ranking: Unranked

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had the best game of his career this week against the Baltimore Ravens. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has now thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games combined.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Joe Burrow has 13 Pass TD this year of 30+ Yards



NOBODY has had more in a single season since 2000 Joe Burrow has 13 Pass TD this year of 30+ YardsNOBODY has had more in a single season since 2000 https://t.co/JuoxdjxBlP

Joe Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He ranks second with a 69.9 completion percentage and a 105 passer rating. He is one of only eight quarterbacks with 30 touchdown passes prior to Week 17. He is averaging 8.7 yards per completion, the highest mark among all quarterbacks.

#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last ranking: Unranked

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott had a massive performance this week in a dominating 56-14 victory over the Washington Football Team. He threw for 330 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. It was one of his best statistical games of the entire season so far.

NFL @NFL



@Dak is the 4 passing TDs and 42 points in one half 👀@Dak is the @CaesarsSports Star of the Week! 4 passing TDs and 42 points in one half 👀@Dak is the @CaesarsSports Star of the Week! https://t.co/zLIUWeeDNb

Prescott continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks this season. He ranks fourth with a 68.7 completion percentage and fifth with a 100.5 passer rating. He has thrown 29 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions, the fifth best ratio in the entire NFL this season.

