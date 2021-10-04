NFL QBs who have beaten all 32 teams: Tom Brady joins the list after Bucs' win over Patriots

Tom Brady sits in a category all his own amongst all QBs and has achieved much in his storied 22-year career in the NFL.

On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to take on the New England Patriots. After a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans late in the 1st quarter, Brady became the NFL's all-time passing leader, moving past former passing leader Drew Brees. The top five list is full of Hall of Fame QBs.

That amazing record is not the only one that Brady achieved in one night. With the Bucs' victory over the Patriots, Tom Brady has now beaten every single team in the NFL.

Here's a look at the list of quarterbacks who have beaten every team in the NFL.

Which elite QBs have beaten every team in the NFL?

Drew Brees

As mentioned above, Drew Brees was sitting at the top of QBs all-time passing yards but has now been replaced by Brady.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRADY BREAKS THE RECORD IN FOXBOROUGH! Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for the NFL passing yards record 👏 BRADY BREAKS THE RECORD IN FOXBOROUGH! Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for the NFL passing yards record 👏 https://t.co/AsXpqeTq13

Brees is still an all-time great and will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Brees spent his early years playing for the San Diego Chargers, in which he racked up 19 wins against different teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

Three years after Brees joined the Saints, he finally got his revenge against the Chargers. It wasn't until 2018 that Brees completed the 32-team record when the Saints beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning sits at #3 on the all-time passing record, which seems to be a trend in showcasing which elite QBs have also beaten every team.

Peyton spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. While in his 14 seasons with the Colts, Peyton beat 31 teams by the time 2007 rolled around.

After the Denver Broncos were able to secure Peyton's services, he was finally able to face the Colts and beat them, which came in 2014 with a final score of 31-24.

Brett Favre

Brett Favre is another of the elite QBs that sit on the top five all-time passing list. He sits at #4 and has also had a storied career that includes beating all 32 teams in the NFL. Favre was the very first quarterback to ever accomplish this feat.

Brett Favre was the first quarterback to beat all 32 teams in the NFL

Favre spent most of his career as the go-to man for the Green Bay Packers. During his time in Green Bay, Favre beat 30 teams, leaving out the Kansas City Chiefs and his team.

Favre would go on to play for the New York Jets, where he was finally able to beat the Chiefs. Favre held a 0-3 record against the Chiefs when he was still playing for the Packers.

In Favre's final few seasons, he played for the Minnesota Vikings. In 2009, Favre and the Vikings were able to sweep the Packers, completing his 32-team wins.

All four of these QBs sit in the top five of all-time passing yards in the NFL. It's hard to say if anyone else might achieve such heights, but Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre exist in a league of their own.

Favre and Manning have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame — a list that will soon welcome QBs Brees and Brady in the coming years, especially when Brady decides to retire.

