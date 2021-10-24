Raiders vs Eagles prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The 4-2 Las Vegas Raiders host the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Raiders were victorious last week in their first game under new head coach Rich Bisaccia.

They'll look to keep that momentum rolling in their first home game under Bisaccia.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have been a tough team to get a pulse on this season. They were a frisky team at the start of the season. But injuries, penalties, and a lack of discipline have sunk their season.

The Eagles are losing ground to the Dallas Cowboys in the division, so this is a must-win.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture - Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - October 24, 4:05 PM EST

Venue - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Spreads

Raiders: -3.0 (EVEN)

Eagles: +3.0 (+120)

Moneyline

Raiders: -150

Eagles: +130

Totals

Raiders: U49.0 (-105)

Eagles: O49.0 (-115)

Raider Nation Boston @RaiderNationBOS “Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are gonna have a tough time keeping up in Las Vegas” “Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are gonna have a tough time keeping up in Las Vegas” https://t.co/iWGz5NVD7h

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Picks

The Raiders are favored by just a field goal, which is surprising. The Eagles have benefited from scoring a lot of garbage time points this year.

But they've often been outmatched and outclassed. Las Vegas has a better roster from top to bottom and could win handily.

The offense will be plentiful in this game as both teams could score a lot of points. Both teams give up at least 24 points per game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injuries

The Raiders enter the game in relatively good health. Tight end Nick Bowers and safety Dallin Leavitt are the only two players who are questionable. Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to personal reasons but should play.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are also in good health entering Week 7. Lane Johnson will play after missing the last three games due to personal reasons. Dallas Goedert is questionable with an illness after missing Thursday's practice.

Otherwise, long snapper Rick Lovato is the only other Eagles player questionable.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Head-to-Head

The Raiders and Eagles are two teams that don't play each other often. The Eagles lead the all-time series with seven wins to six.

Three of their last four head-to-head games have been won by the Eagles. This includes their most recent meeting in 2017, where the Eagles won 19-10.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

The Raiders will win the game as a result of their front-seven terrorizing Jalen Hurts. Maxx Crosby is unblockable, and the Eagles offensive line has struggled this year. Derek Carr will have a great game against a mediocre Eagles defense. Darren Waller will feast on the Eagles linebackers.

Tristen Kuhn @KuhnTristen #Eagles T Andre Dillard has allowed 12 pressures and Jordan Mailata 5 pressures each this season. However, G Landon Dickerson has allowed 17 pressures (1 sack), G Jack Driscoll 8 pressures and C Jason Kelce 10 pressuresThe #Raiders DL should continue their tear #Eagles T Andre Dillard has allowed 12 pressures and Jordan Mailata 5 pressures each this season. However, G Landon Dickerson has allowed 17 pressures (1 sack), G Jack Driscoll 8 pressures and C Jason Kelce 10 pressuresThe #Raiders DL should continue their tear

Prediction: The Raiders win 32-20, and Darren Waller will have the best game of the 2021 season with 100 yards and two touchdowns.

