NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 3 live stream options for NFL preseason 2021

The 2021 NFL preseason reaches its last week starting this Friday with four games, ending on Sunday. The next NFL game will be the NFL Kickoff on September 9, when the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a reminder, the NFL preseason only has three weeks now following the signing of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in March 2020 that came into effect in March 2021. While the preseason was shortened by one week, the regular season now has 18 weeks.

Two preseason games will be nationally televised over the weekend, but there will be 16 games played. How do you watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms? Here's the complete guide.

Can you stream NFL preseason Week 3 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit banned the nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA streams' subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It looks like this was something done by the platform itself without a notice from the NFL.

The platform released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch preseason games for free

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Two games will be nationally televised during Week 3:

Sunday, August 29 : Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM, CBS

: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM, CBS Sunday, August 29: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 8 PM, NBC

Where to watch the NFL preseason Week 3 games

Friday, August 27

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 7 PM - FOX59, FOX2

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7:30 PM - NBC10, WCBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 PM - KDKA, Panthers TV Network

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 PM - NFL Network, FOX9, KSHB

Saturday, August 28

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 1 PM - NFL Network, Packers Network, WIVB

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team, 6 PM - NFL Network, WBAL, NBC4

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 7 PM - NFL Network, FOX32, WKRN

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 8 PM - KPNX, FOX8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 8 PM - WFLA, ABC13

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9:05 PM - ABC7, KTDV

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 10 PM - NFL Network, CBS2, Q13

Sunday, August 29

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 1 PM - NFL Network, KTVT

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 4 PM - CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers, 4 PM - NFL Network, FOX5 Las Vegas, KPIX5

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 6 PM - NFL Network, Patriots Preseason, WNBC

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 8 PM - NBC

