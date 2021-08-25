2021 NFL preseason Week 2: 5 big takeaways from an enthralling week

The NFL regular season is just weeks away and the second week of pre-season has proved that anything can happen in this league. Most NFL teams hosted joint practices this past week, which gave them an opportunity to scrimmage against players other than their own. Some of the NFL's top rookies have struggled and injuries have added even more question marks for others.

The second week of the preseason was thrilling for fans to watch, in anticipation of how their team will fare this season. These are the takeaways of what became clear this past week in the NFL preseason.

5 things we learned from Week 2 of the NFL preseason

#1 - The Chicago Bears are committed to Andy Dalton as their Week 1 starter

The Chicago Bears drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the NFL draft a month after signing free agent Andy Dalton. After two preseason games, the Bears are still committed and adamant about Dalton starting Week 1, meaning the rookie will sit for the time being. Time will tell if that was a smart decision or not, but Dalton seems to have done enough to impress his coaches.

#2 - Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has bags of potential

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season in the NFL and his first as the Week 1 starter. Tagovailoa went 16/23 for 183 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. He seems much more confident than he did in 2020.

#3 - The Jacksonville Jaguars are still struggling

Everybody knew it would take more than a new head coach, coaching staff and a rookie quarterback to flip the switch on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 1-15 season, which ranked them bottom in the NFL in 2020. But after two preseason games, there really isn't much to look forward to.

The Jaguars offensive line can't seem to block anyone, not the pass or the rush, which isn't a good sign with a rookie quarterback possibly starting Week 1.

Lawrence seemed to rush getting the ball out of his hand and trying to make something happen with his legs. Lawrence is yet to throw his first touchdown in the NFL in his first two games, which worked for him at Clemson, but won't necessarily be the way to go in the NFL.

Rookie running back Travis Etienne, meanwhile, sustained a sprained ankle against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night and will be out for the foreseeable future, missing Week 1 of the regular season.

#4 - Bengals' WR Ja'Marr Chase hasn't lived up to the hype

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja'Marr Chase to help quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense. Although he is currently playing without his former college teammate, he isn't demonstrating his dynamic wide receiver skills. If he continues to drop passes and run routes incorrectly, the Bengals might be concerned that the fifth overall pick may not live up to expectations.

There's also some trouble on the domestic front for Ja'Marr Chase, which won't help his cause come Week 1.

Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase (fifth overall pick) with three targets, three drops in his second preseason game. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hQw1Ak2y0U — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 21, 2021

#5 - Saints WR Marquez Callaway is talented

JAMEIS WITH A DOT TO MARQUEZ CALLAWAY 🎯



(via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/BeYIaxvuFk — ESPN (@espn) August 24, 2021

The Saints are currently looking for WR1 since Michael Thomas isn't expected to return until Week 6 and Marquez Callaway is proving he should get the job. Callaway caught all five passes that came his way for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha