NFL roster cuts 2021: 3 Players Chicago Bears should release ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears will likely fire head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace if they don't reach the playoffs this season.

In 2020, the Bears barely made it to the postseason and then fell at the first hurdle to the New Orleans Saints in a one-sided affair. With Mitchell Trubisky at the helm, the offense was ineffective. The Bears didn't look like a good team for most of the year, even though they managed to play reach the playoffs.

Trubisky is now gone, but the team still has to strengthen its roster further to compete with the NFC powerhouses. The Bears need to clean up their current roster to build cap room to add quality players before the season kicks off.

3 Players the Chicago Bears should let go

#1 - Riley Ridley, WR

Wide receiver Riley Ridley never provided a glimmer of hope that he could be the missing piece for the Bears' offense during his time with the team.

To put it lightly, Javon Wims’ time on the #Bears roster had run its course & then some.



Would expect Riley Ridley to follow after Saturday’s game.



My guess is they’ll keep either Rodney Adams or Isaiah Coulter for that final WR6 spot. Needs to have ST value. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 26, 2021

The Bears have loaded up at wide receiver in free agency and through the draft. Additionally, Rodney Adams' ascension means there's no room for Ridley on the 53-man roster.

Despite the Bears not boasting a stellar receiving unit in the past two seasons, Ridley has amassed only ten receptions for 108 yards. He is unlikely to be a part of the Bears' 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

#2 - Artavis Pierce, RB

Artavis Pierce played five games for the Bears last season and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. He probably won't get many opportunities this year, as Chicago has a crowded running back room.

Even with Tarik Cohen on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, there's more than enough depth in David Montgomery, Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert to keep the running game going until Cohen returns from injury. Pierce is a fine player, but Chicago has too many options in his position.

#3 - Teez Tabor, DB

Teez Tabor was a promising player coming out of Florida in 2017, but his career never panned out the way everybody expected. After disappointing stints with the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers, he wound up with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Chicago Bears Training Camp, Tabor #37

He surprised the Bears' coaching staff with his performances in camp and during preseason games. The problem is that even though Tabor is a former cornerback, he doesn't have enough versatility to justify a roster spot as a backup. He won't make the Bears' 53-man roster, but they could sign him to their practice squad.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar