NFL Rumors: 3 players Chiefs should trade away before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to one of their worst starts in head coach Andy Reid's tenure. After Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs now stand at 2-3, at the bottom of the AFC, two games behind the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers. A complete role reversal from recent years.

The Kansas City Chiefs could make some roster moves ahead of the November trade deadline to help improve the roster at certain positions.

3 players the Kansas City Chiefs should trade before the deadline

#1- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, G

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line broke down at the end of the 2020 season, especially in the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, it seems odd to say that the Chiefs should trade an offensive lineman. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out last season so that he could return to Canada and work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a physician.

The Chiefs have reconstructed their offensive line this offseason, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be the man out, especially after he missed time with a hand injury during training camp. Duvernay-Tardif was inactive in Week 5 against the Bills and should be considered a possible trade piece. With teams across the NFL in need of an offensive lineman, the Chiefs could get a good return for Duvernay-Tardif.

#2 - Austin Blythe, C

Austin Blythe played 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season and is the backup center for the Chiefs after being signed this offseason. Blythe was one of the many offensive linemen that Kansas City signed as part of the restructure, but he wasn't named a starter.

Since then, the Chiefs seem to have 'too many' offensive linemen. Trading Blythe to a team in need of a versatile offensive lineman would get them the best return.

#3 - Jerick McKinnon, RB

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss several weeks with a knee injury and it is expected that Darrel Williams will take over the majority of the reps or that the Chiefs may want to trade for another running back. To do so, Kansas City could part with Jerick McKinnon in a trade for additional help in the running game.

Up until this past week, McKinnon hadn't taken many snaps with the offense. In Week 5, he had a season-high 25 snaps after the injury to Edwards-Helaire. Trading McKinnon would also give him an opportunity to play for another team and get more playing time.

