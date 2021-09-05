Kansas City Chiefs 2021 season preview: 3 bold predictions ahead of the new campaign

The Kansas City Chiefs have made two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl over the last two seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of, if not the best quarterbacks in the league. However, with a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV this past season, there were a few parts of the roster that needed adjustments, most specifically the offensive line.

Now, with their eyes set on a third AFC title in as many years, here are three bold predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming 2021 campaign.

3 bold predicitions for the Chiefs in the upcoming 2021 NFL season

#1 - Chiefs offensive line will go from worst to first

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line is seen as the main reason the team didn't repeat as Super Bowl Champions. Due to injuries, the team consisted of backups and younger players who allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense to get to Patrick Mahomes every chance they got.

The Chiefs drafted Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith this offseason and signed veterans Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long. The Chiefs' offensive line will go from ending the 2020 season as one of the worst, to being one of the best in 2021, and allowing Mahomes to get back to being one of the best.

Creed Humphrey this preseason:



♦️ 44 pass-blocking snaps

♦️ 0 pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/RyDRdCSNps — PFF (@PFF) September 5, 2021

#2 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a breakout season

There was a lot of hype surrounding Clyde Edwards-Helaire entering last season after he was drafted with the final pick in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Edwards-Helaire finished his rookie campaign with 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He was injured at the end of the regular season, causing him to miss a few games in preparation for the playoffs.

Edwards-Helaire could easily surpass 1,500 rushing yards or more this upcoming season. With a better offensive line, Edwards-Helaire could make the adjustments from his rookie season and really breakout as a top running back in the NFL.

#3 - The Chiefs will once again win the AFC West

Not the boldest prediction, considering the Chiefs have won the division the last five seasons, but it seems that their divisional foes have tried to build teams to compete with that this offseason.

The Denver Broncos will start the season with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a tough defense. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a superb rookie season and the team is young with a new head coach and perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders haven't made many changes this offseason, but it's divisional games that can go either way. The Chiefs may have a few challenges along the way, but they should win their sixth division title.

Edited by Henno van Deventer