NFL Rumors: Analyst believes a swap for Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins "not impossible"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled this season and that will likely impact his future moving forward with the team. The former Heisman Trophy winner is heading into his fifth season after the Browns picked up the fifth-year option last year.

A long-term extension is what the quarterback is looking for, but will it come in Cleveland?

NFL analyst and insider Albert Breer responded to fans' questions and concerns about possible NFL trade scenarios this week on Twitter during the Monday Night Football halftime show.

The question posed to Breer was in regards to Baker and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The fan asked Breer what he thought of a swap between the two quarterbacks.

Would it benefit the Vikings or Browns to make a quarterback swap heading into the 2022 NFL season?

NFL Rumors: Would QB Baker Mayfield benefit from a change of scenery?

When a fan suggested that the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns 'swap' quarterbacks, NFL Insider Albert Breer had an interesting response. He said:

“Not impossible. That’s a good question, Stefanski has a relationship with Kirk. But I don’t know who’s coaching the Vikings next year.”

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was a member of the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2006 until he left for the Browns in 2020.

Stefanski held different positions on the offensive side of the ball, working with quarterback Kirk Cousins when he signed with the team in 2018.

@ColinCowherd on why Baker Mayfield is holding back the Browns: "Baker is tough, but none of us have ever questioned tough. We've questioned his talent and judgment."

Stefanski never placed the blame on his quarterback, even throughout the drama with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Stefanski took the blame for the play-calling and has said in the past that offensive issues are on him.

Trading for Mayfield would suggest that Stefanski has lost all hope in his starting quarterback.

Cousins would bring his gun slinger-type mentality to an offense that has a lot of talent and a very well-invested offensive line in front of him.

Mayfield announced on Tuesday that he will be undergoing surgery on his left shoulder to repair the torn labrum he suffered in October.

He will miss the final game of the season.

There has also been much speculation about the job security of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

He stated at the end of the 2020 NFL season that the team would need to perform well in 2021 for him to be retained in the future.

The Vikings underperformed in 2021 and are 7-9 heading into Week 18. With a talented roster and the inability to keep up with the NFC North division champion Green Bay Packers, a head coaching change may be necessary to take the team further.

