NFL Rumors: Brian Flores set to interview with Bears for vacant HC role

Brian Flores was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins early Monday morning. The Dolphins finished the season 9-8 after winning eight of their last nine games.

But it was the 1-7 start before the winning streak began that apparently was the deciding factor on whether the Dolphins would retain him for another season.

The interest from other teams in interviewing and possibly hiring the former head coach immediately began after his dismissal from the Miami Dolphins.

It was announced just about 24 hours later that the Chicago Bears had requested to interview the recently fired coach.

On Friday, he is now set to interview to be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. The Bears fired their former head coach Matt Nagy after fans called for his termination for the majority of the season.

The Bears are also in search of a new general manager after they also fired their former general manager Ryan Pace.

The entire Miami Dolphins team and coaching staff had a tumultuous final week of the NFL regular season. They earned a much-deserved win and a season sweep of the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, which secured their former head coach's second consecutive winning season with the franchise.

Despite having two good seasons in a competitive conference, the coach was fired Monday morning.

PFF @PFF Should the Bears hire Brian Flores? Should the Bears hire Brian Flores? https://t.co/2wDD71HWfB

NFL Rumors: Should the Chicago Bears hire Brian Flores as head coach?

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

By Tuesday, rumors had swirled that there were NFL teams interested in hiring the former disciple of Bill Belichick to be their next coach. The Chicago Bears were apparently the first team to request an interview with the former coach of the Dolphins.

Flores was 24-25 during his three-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins. If he were to get hired by the Chicago Bears, he would be in a similar situation as he was in Miami.

It's a tough division that has the Green Bay Packers, who are perennial division favorites with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and the talented Minnesota Vikings.

Even the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell are not to be ignored as they play hard for their first-year leader.

Flores will also have another young quarterback leading the offense with Justin Fields, who just completed his rookie season.

His previous experience in New England on the defensive side of the ball will also allow him to make changes to further enhance the Bears defense, which will be needed in such an offensively schemed division as is the NFC North.

Also Read Article Continues below

The New York Giants and Houston Texans are also rumored to be interested in hiring Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching positions.

Edited by LeRon Haire