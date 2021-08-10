NFL Rumors: Despite practicing with the team on Monday, Deshaun Watson will not travel with team to Green Bay

Although there hasn't been a lot said about the current state of the Deshaun Watson saga and the Houston Texans, it seems to always be a constant topic of conversation. Just last week, there were rumors that talks between the Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles regarding a trade for Watson were gathering pace.

But here we are. It's early August, Watson's ongoing legal situation is still up in the air, and he's still a member of the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson won't travel with the Texans to Green Bay this week

The Houston Texans will fly out at the end of this week for the first preseason game of the 2021 season. The Texans will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, but it appears they will be without Deshaun Watson when they board the plane.

Texans’ GM Nick Caserio said on SportsRadio 610 in Houston this morning that he does not expect Deshaun Watson to travel to Green Bay this weekend. So Watson unofficially out for Houston’s preseason opener. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

Watson, who reported to Houston Texans training camp late last month and has been practicing with the team, reportedly won't be playing in the first preseason game. It's not unusual for a starting quarterback to miss the team's first preseason game, but what is unusual is that he won't travel with the team.

Deshaun Watson is at practice for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/EtipSLVXwL — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 10, 2021

There have been some concerns that Watson may be dealing with a foot or ankle injury. The quarterback was seen on the sidelines with trainers who were concerned about a possible injury issue. That said, he did participate in two padded practices, so it doesn't seem to be too bothersome.

If that is the case, and there is an injury, that may be another reason as to why teams are hesitant about a trade and why a move wasn't finalized with the Eagles. Watson's trade value is an interesting bone of contention.

Given what he has accomplished on the field, the return should be high. Off the field, legal issues are likely to take a crowbar to his trade value.

Watson's absence from the field will give the Texans an opportunity to continue evaluating their quarterback situation. With so many questions regarding a possible starting quarterback, it remains to be seen how the Texans will work this out.

For now, the ongoing saga with Deshaun Watson is still chugging on, leaving more questions than answers.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha