NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders make a decision regarding their next HC

The Las Vegas Raiders had a tumultuous season, to say the least. After facing adversity that came from losing former head coach Jon Gruden earlier in the season as part of an email scandal, the team also had to deal with the Henry Ruggs III situation followed by Damon Arnette's release from the team.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who has been a football coach since 1983 and in the National Football League since 2002, finally got his opportunity to lead a team as head coach after the separation from Jon Gruden.

The remainder of the season was seen as an audition of sorts for Rich Bisaccia to show the team that he would be a good option for the next head coach. Though it came down to an overtime win in Week 18, Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs.

But their season came to an end Saturday in a 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round this weekend.

But did Rich Bisaccia do enough to be hired as the permanent head coach or will the Las Vegas Raiders join seven other NFL teams in search of a new head coach?

NFL Rumors: Are the Las Vegas Raiders moving on from Rich Bisaccia?

Immediately after Las Vegas lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday evening, speculation of whether interim head coach Rich Bisaccia would be retained for next season began to run wild.

Rumors are now saying that Las Vegas will move on from Rich Bisaccia and begin a search for a new head coach.

Although it is just a rumor as of right now, it seems that a league source who is familiar with the situation claims that this is the route that the Raiders will be heading in the near future.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #RaiderNation According to a league source, the Las Vegas Raiders will move on from Rich Bisaccia as head coach. #NFL According to a league source, the Las Vegas Raiders will move on from Rich Bisaccia as head coach. #NFL #RaiderNation

Las Vegas players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have expressed their support of keeping Rich Bisaccia as their head coach and believe he will lead the team in the right direction.

Levi Damien @LeviDamien Derek Carr on Rich Bisaccia as HC "We all think that he's the right guy." Derek Carr on Rich Bisaccia as HC "We all think that he's the right guy."

If the rumor is true, it's likely that Las Vegas will make that announcement sooner rather than later, so they will still have a big pool of head coaching candidates to choose from, considering the state of the league right now and the number of vacancies.

Bisaccia was 7-5 through 12 games that he coaches as the interim head coach. Considering the turmoil that the team was facing before and during his tenure, some would be impressed with that winning record.

If Las Vegas decides to move on from Bisaccia, the question of who would be a better fit then arises. Also, would Bisaccia be considered for another head coaching position?

