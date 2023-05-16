NFL Rumors: Packers tipped to land Super Bowl-winning QB despite Jordan Love decision

The Green Bay Packers turned a chapter in their franchise when they traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason. Quarterback Jordan Love will be Green Bay's starter entering this season. However, the team is lacking experience behind Love on the depth chart and could use a veteran presence for the young signal-caller.

Per Bill Barnwell of ESPN, general manager Brian Gutekunst could sign free agent quarterback Carson Wentz as a backup. Barnwell notes that there's a risk in signing Wentz but adds that losing Love due to injury would end Green Bay's 2023 season:

"An injury to Love would essentially end the Packers' season, which is an argument for signing Wentz. The argument against the move comes down to the off-field stuff. Do you want to have your young quarterback in a room with a guy who has essentially been dumped by three NFL organizations in three seasons?

"Coach Matt LaFleur would have to ask himself whether the reward is worth the risk, but I could see a scenario where a one-year deal for Wentz to serve as the backup would pay off for Green Bay."

Carson Wentz started eight games for the Washington Commanders last season before being released by the team in February. Wentz has started 92 games in his seven seasons in the league, while winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently, Green Bay's quarterback room has Jordan Love, Danny Etling, and their fifth-round pick Sean Clifford.

Packers 2023 NFL schedule: Exploring Jordan Love's toughest matchups

The Packers will have a slightly easy schedule in Love's first full season as an NFL starter. Yet, there will be tough matchups for the former first-round pick this season.

Green Bay will start their season on the road as Love will face the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons. In Week Four, the Packers will host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 10 Chicago Bears 4:25 p.m. ET Fox 2 Sept. 17 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 24 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox 4 Sept. 28 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime 5 Oct. 9 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 6 BYE - - - 7 Oct. 22 Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 8 Oct. 29 Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox 9 Nov. 5 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. ET Fox 10 Nov. 12 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 19 Los Angeles Chargers 1 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 23 Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. ET Fox 13 Dec. 3 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 14 Dec. 11 New York Giants 8:15 p.m. ET ABC 15 Dec. 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 24 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox 17 Dec. 31 Minnesota Vikings 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 18 TBD Chicago Bears TBD TBD

Week Eight will see Love face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Love and the Packers will face Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Love will face the New York Giants under the bright lights of Monday Night Football the following week. We'll see how the former Utah State star fares as he doesn't have Rodgers looking over his shoulder.

