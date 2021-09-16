NFL Rumors: Should the New York Jets trade for Zach Ertz to solve their TE problem?

Tight end Zach Ertz had reportedly asked for a trade away from Philadelphia during the offseason. Toward the end of preseason play, Ertz was still a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and said that he was happy to stay with the team and focus on winning in the season ahead. But it's believed that if another NFL team came calling, Ertz wouldn't be unhappy with the change of scenery.

Could the New York Jets trade for TE Zach Ertz?

The New York Jets offense struggled in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, and it wasn't all on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson wasn't well protected by an offensive line that lost a key member in Mekhi Becton. That lack of protection caused the rookie quarterback to force the ball down field and, in doing so, he tried to rely on his tight ends Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin. Neither tight end was a reliable asset for Wilson on the night. Combined, Kroft and Griffin were targeted 11 times and had only six receptions for 48 yards.

In order for Wilson to progress in his rookie season, he will need the help of solid tight ends.

The best move for the New York Jets, then, is to acquire one. While the free agency market does not have a plethora of tight end options, trading for a tight end is the best move.

Trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for Zach Ertz would help Zach Wilson tremendously. Ertz would not only be a reliable receiver for Wilson but also an added blocker that would help an offensive line that has struggled.

Kroft's pass blocking ranked second-worst in the league in Week 1 and Griffin's run blocking ranked second-worst.

Granted, the Jets offense was without Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole for Week 1, and the team expects to get both of them back sooner rather than later, but there is always an upside to adding a tight end of Zach Ertz's caliber.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh will also know how valuable a tight end is after spending time as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who have George Kittle in their ranks.

The Jets do have the salary cap space to add Ertz to the active roster. In a trade, the Jets would likely have to send draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles; a small price to pay for a man of Ertz's standing.

