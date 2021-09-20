NFL scores: 3 moments that cost the Pittsburgh Steelers the game vs Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off slow, just like in Week 1 when they beat the Buffalo Bills. The Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, were without their workhorse RB Josh Jacobs and two starting offensive linemen. Everything seemed to be similar to Week 1 when the Pittsburgh Steelers found their groove in the second half.

Unfortunately, it looks like Pittsburgh is going to have to figure out a different formula to win games this season. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 on the road after several things went sideways for the home team.

NFL Week 2 review: Three moments that cost the Pittsburgh Steelers the game vs Las Vegas Raiders

#1 - TJ Watt's absence

Brooke Pryor @bepryor That's back-to-back weeks with a TJ Watt strip sack.



Raiders recover, but the crowd is pretty, pretty pleased with their $112M man. That's back-to-back weeks with a TJ Watt strip sack.



Raiders recover, but the crowd is pretty, pretty pleased with their $112M man.

Pass-rusher TJ Watt was seen on the sidelines for several plays when the defense was on the field in the second quarter. It was earlier revealed that he had a groin injury and was questionable for the game.

However, it turned out to be a much more severe injury and TJ Watt didn't take the field again. Prior to the injury that seemed to occur around the time he had a strip sack on Derek Carr, TJ Watt had a sack and four tackles in the game. Without Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to get to the QB. Melvin Ingram had his own sack in the game, but Las Vegas' offense seemed a bit more fluid without TJ Watt stalking them.

It's unknown if Watt will be able to play in Week 3.

#2 - Trai Turner's ejection

2021 Jim @SportsingJim Looks to me like Trai Turner spits at the Raiders toward the end of this replay Looks to me like Trai Turner spits at the Raiders toward the end of this replay https://t.co/lvO0F1kGuC

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line was part of the problem in Week 1 and once again blew their assignments against the Raiders. RB Najee Harris seemed to get a bit more production, but the OL is still hurting the run game.

It's a fairly young group with most of the starters new to the team. Trai Turner, though, is a veteran and supposed leader of the OL, but he let the team down when he was ejected for spitting at a defender right in front of the referee. When your OL is already having issues and you lose one of the only veteran players for the game, it's never going to end well.

#3 - Ben Roethlisberger's faultless INT

Similar to Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a WR make a costly move. This week, it was Diontae Johnson.

Also Read

Despite having a great outing and leading the team with nine catches for 105 yards, the blame for the early INT that allowed the Raiders to score first lay solely at Johnson's door. Johnson did not play through the contact to finish his route and Roethlisberger threw the ball to where Diontae should have been, but it was picked off by Trayvon Mullen.

No one is going to want to be Diontae Johnson when the team reviews the game film with him this week.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha