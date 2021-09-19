NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football: Breakouts, sleepers and busts for every game

If you're an avid NFL Fantasy Football player, chances are your highest draft pick might have disappointed you during the first week.

Players like Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott and Davante Adams all disappointed in their season openers, leaving many NFL fantasy managers upset. You always expect your first pick to lead your team, and when they fail to produce, your team will almost always fall short.

For NFL Week 2, we'll provide you with a quick guide on which players you should have in your starting lineup and who you should bench because of a difficult matchup. It doesn't matter if you have a star player in your roster: you should only play him when the matchup favors him.

It's easy to point out that you should start Tyreek Hill. But that's not the difference between a good and a bad NFL fantasy manager. You should maximize every matchup.

Which players you should bet on or avoid in Week 2 of NFL Fantasy Football?

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

Breakout player: Mac Jones, QB.

Sleeper: Jakobi Meyers, WR.

Bust: Corey Davis, WR.

The Patriots' offense should be in high-flying mode against a weak Jets defense. Bill Belichick always plans well against the opponent's best receiver, so be careful with Corey Davis.

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Breakout player: Courtland Sutton, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Javonte Williams, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Marvin Jones, WR.

With Jeudy out and Sutton facing a poor defense, the latter should score a lot of points for your team. The Broncos have a great defense, so Marvin Jones probably won't repeat his good Week-1 numbers.

Jared Smola @SmolaDS Courtland Sutton wasn't very limited from a usage standpoint in the opener ...



* 80% snap rate

* 80% route rate Courtland Sutton wasn't very limited from a usage standpoint in the opener ...



* 80% snap rate

* 80% route rate

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Breakout player: Jaylen Waddle, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Emmanuel Sanders, WR.

Fantasy Bust: Cole Beasley, WR.

This should be an aerial game, and Waddle is set for a breakout game with Fuller out. Beasley shouldn't be trusted in this matchup, as the Dolphins are one of the teams that defends better in the slot.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Breakout player: Trey Sermon, RB.

Fantasy Sleeper: Quez Watkins, WR.

Fantasy Bust: Elijah Mitchell, RB.

Perhaps it went unnoticed because of his numbers, but Mitchell was a liability in pass pro, so Sermon should get his share of snaps in this game. Watch out for Watkins' speed against a depleted 49ers' secondary.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

Breakout player: Cooper Kupp, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Van Jefferson, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Parris Campbell, WR/Michael Pittman Jr., WR.

The Colts will be without a lot of key players, so their offensive line could suffer badly against Aaron Donald and company. The Rams should win this game fairly easily, and that will reflect in Fantasy Football as well.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Breakout player: Diontae Johnson, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Najee Harris, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Henry Ruggs, WR.

Don't expect the Raiders' passing offense to thrive against such a strong defense. While they won against the Ravens, expect the Steelers to dominate this matchup on both sides of the ball. Harris should score his first NFL TD.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears

Breakout player: Allen Robinson, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Tee Higgins, WR.

Fantasy Bust: Ja'Marr Chase, WR.

Robinson could have a much easier task against the Bengals' secondary. Chase will likely see limited action against the Bears' aggressive defense, but Higgins is set for a good weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

Breakout player: Brandin Cooks, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR.

Fantasy Bust: Jarvis Landry, WR.

I'd expect a lot of passing from the Texans in this game because they could be behind early. Peoples-Jones had only one target in his season opener, but he's a good flex option this week.

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Breakout player: Robby Anderson, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Juwan Johnson, TE.

Fantasy Bust: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR/Christian McCaffrey, RB.

McCaffrey somehow always struggles against the Saints. Considering the New Orleans defense, that trend could continue on Sunday. Anderson should take advantage of possible opportunities against rookie Paulson Adebo.

Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals

Breakout player: Rondale Moore, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Chase Edmonds, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Adam Thielen, AJ Green, WR.

It's tough to trust Green right now as he acclimates himself to Kingsbury's Air Raid Offense. But Moore should see favorable matchups through the middle of the field during the game. Edmonds is a good option in a PPR league.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Breakout player: Ronald Jones, RB.

Fantasy Sleeper: Kyle Pitts, TE.

Fantasy Bust: Antonio Brown, WR.

With so many months to feed on this Tampa Bay offense, Brown could see a limited share of targets this week. That's especially because the Buccaneers could run the ball a lot against a weak Falcons' defensive line. Ronald Jones could have a field day.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Ronald Jones is the Bucs starting RB this week, per Bruce Arians



Are you starting him? 😬 Ronald Jones is the Bucs starting RB this week, per Bruce Arians



Are you starting him? 😬 https://t.co/UDBZBFQ8bx

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks

Breakout player: Anthony Firkser, TE.

Fantasy Sleeper: Chris Carson, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Julio Jones, WR.

The Seahawks presented a great pass rush against the Colts in Week 1, and they should dominate the Titans' offensive line as well. Don't expect the passing offense for the visitors to thrive, although Firkser looks like a reasonable option exploring their secondary.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Breakout player: Tony Pollard, RB.

Fantasy Sleeper: Mike Williams, WR.

Fantasy Bust: Ezekiel Elliott, RB.

At this point in their careers, there should be no doubt that Pollard is a better back than Elliott. The veteran only gets the starts because of his contract. With the Dallas pass rush depleted, Justin Herbert could have lots of time finding Mike Williams all over the field.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Breakout player: Sammy Watkins, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Latavius Murray, RB.

Fantasy Bust: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB.

Edwards-Helaire could see limited opportunities to create big plays against such an aggressive defense. Sammy Watkins has the potential to break the 100-yard receiving mark in his first game against his former team.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Breakout player: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR.

Fantasy Sleeper: Robert Tonyan, TE.

Also Read

Fantasy Bust: TJ Hockenson, TE.

The focus will be on Davante Adams. But Valdes-Scantling is set for a big game as well, especially considering how great he is as a deep threat. Robert Tonyan is a fabulous red-zone option for this game as well.

Edited by Bhargav