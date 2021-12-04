NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most interceptions? December 3, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints played in an epic battle during Monday Night Football that saw both Dak Prescott and Taysom Hill make costly mistakes and interceptions that kept the fourth quarter far from over.

Even though Hill managed to throw four interceptions, Prescott also committed one himself.

Hill's final interception was thrown in the fourth quarter and essentially ended the game for the Saints. Trevon Diggs was the player that caught the final interception of the night and gave him the leading number with nine on the season.

Can Trevon Diggs set a new interceptions record and get DPOTY?

Defensive Player of the Year honors usually go to defensive ends that consistently chase down opposing quarterbacks, leading to game-changing turnovers or sacks. However, last year Xavien Howard led the league with 10 interceptions and was heavily considered to be a top-three candidate for DPOTY.

Trevon Diggs now has nine interceptions and the Cowboys still have five games left to play this season. The Cowboys' secondary has been nothing short of spectacular and has now tied the New England Patriots for first place with team interceptions.

The 19 interceptions that the Cowboys have logged are in no short part from Diggs, who has nine of his own.

Diggs could easily exceed the 10 interception mark placed by Howard last season, but will that be enough to get him the DPOTY honors? Myles Garrett is currently in first place in the league with 14 sacks.

That's a lot of sacks considering Aaron Donald won DPOTY last year with 13.5 sacks and 45 tackles. Garrett currently has half a sack more than Donald's 2020 numbers and 42 tackles with five games left to play.

Trevon Diggs will have his work cut out for him, but his nine interceptions are nothing to scoff at. Should he raise that number to the 12-15 range by the end of the season, it will be hard not to give Diggs a good look at being a top contender for DPOTY.

Howard set a record of 10 interceptions last season, which hadn't been achieved since 2007, and now Diggs has a chance to smash that total. If Diggs' total gets to 13, he will have the second-most interceptions ever in a season.

If he gets 14, he will tie Dick Lane, who has held the record since 1952. Should Diggs get 15 and set a new record, he should easily be named the DPOTY.

